Best Buy's Weekend Sale Has Best-Ever Prices on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, TVs, and More

This weekend, Best Buy has a sale on MacBooks, including the previous generation 15-inch MacBook Air and the M3 MacBook Pro. As usual, Best Buy's sale covers far more than just Apple products, and you'll also find solid discounts on TVs, video games, and more during the event.

15-Inch M2 MacBook Air



Starting with the 15-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air, you can get this model for $999.00, down from $1,299.00. The 512GB model has hit $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these are record low prices on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.

M3 MacBook Pro

14-Inch

Starting with the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, there are three total models on sale right now at Best Buy. The cheapest model is the 512GB M3 Pro model at $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

16-Inch

You'll find bigger deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, particularly on the M3 Max models of the computer. For the M3 Pro models, prices start at $2,249.00 for the 512GB/18GB RAM 16-inch MacBook Pro and increase to $2,649.00 for the 512GB/36GB RAM model, both of which are all-time low prices.

More Deals

PS5

Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim console launched last November and Best Buy and other retailers have been hosting solid deals on the hardware for a few weeks now. At Best Buy, you can get the PS5 Slim (Disc Edition) Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $449.99, down from its launch price of $499.99.

The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) Spider-Man 2 Bundle is available for $399.99, down from $449.99. Sony increased the price of the Digital Edition by $50 at the launch of the new Slim consoles, so this deal effectively brings the price back down to the level of the original PS5 Digital Edition.

Both bundles also include the Spider-Man 2 game as a digital download, which is an extra value worth $69.99 when not on sale. You can also find video game gift cards on sale at Best Buy this week, as well as Nintendo Switch consoles and games.



TVs

A highlight of the TV sale at Best Buy is a new offer that includes a free 65-inch class Samsung 4K TV, and free installation, when you purchase select Samsung TVs. Additionally, My Best Buy Plus/Total members can save $100 on these TVs. You can find the full list of eligible TVs on Best Buy's website.

Of course, there are many more deals on TVs beyond Samsung, including big savings on LG, TCL, Sony, Hisense, and Insignia. Many of these deals are available to all shoppers, but some do require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership in order to see the all-time low prices.

