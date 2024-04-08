Best Buy Takes $150 Off 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air With New Record Low Prices
Over the weekend we tracked discounts on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at Best Buy, and today the retailer is expanding its sale with new all-time low prices on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air is available for $150 off during this event.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 256GB model is on sale for $849.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,049.00. These deals beat the previous prices by about $50, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to get them.
You can get both models in all four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight. Following the introduction of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple knocked the price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air down by $100, and it's still selling them alongside the M3 model.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
