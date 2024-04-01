What to Expect From iOS 17.5

Apple has yet to release the first beta of iOS 17.5 for the iPhone, but two changes are already expected with the upcoming software update.



iOS 17.5 will likely allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers, and the update might include some changes to how Apple ID recovery contacts work. More details about these potential changes follow.



Web Distribution



Apple recently announced that eligible developers will soon be able to distribute their iOS apps to EU users directly from a website they own. Apple said this new "Web Distribution" feature will be available starting "later this spring" with an upcoming software update for the iPhone, which presumably refers to iOS 17.5.

"Web Distribution" will be limited to larger developers based in the EU. To qualify for this distribution method, Apple says the developer must be a member of the Apple Developer Program for two continuous years or more, and have an app that had more than one million annual installs on iOS in the EU in the prior calendar year.

"Web Distribution" builds upon the alternative app marketplaces that Apple already allows on the iPhone in the EU starting with iOS 17.4. Apple has made these app-related changes to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act.



Apple ID Recovery Contact Changes



iOS 17.5 may include some changes to Apple ID recovery contacts, according to known tipster Nicolás Álvarez. However, he did not share any specific details, and he said there is a chance that the changes would not be visible to users.

Setting up recovery contacts for your Apple ID can help to ensure that you always have access to your account, even if you forget the password or a linked device's passcode.

Timing

iOS 17.5 will likely be released to the public before the end of May.

In a social media post last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple would finish internal development of the first beta of iOS 17.5 this week. However, it is unclear if that means the first beta will be released this week or later.