What to Expect From macOS 15

When WWDC 2024 takes place in June, Apple will unveil the next-generation version of macOS, macOS 15. While most of what we've heard about upcoming software has been focused on iOS, macOS and iOS often share many features, so we have some idea of what's coming to macOS as well.

macOS 15 Feature

AI Features

Apple is working to add a number of AI-centric features to its operating system updates, many of which are likely to be cross-platform.

  • AI-generated Apple Music playlists.
  • AI-assisted writing in Pages.
  • AI-assisted slide deck creation in Keynote.
  • AI code writing features in Xcode.
  • Siri improvements and deeper integration with Shortcuts.

‌Siri‌ could benefit the most from AI improvements, and there are rumors suggesting the personal assistant will be better at natural conversation and user personalization, with the new functionality set to be available cross-device.

Apple is specifically working on improved interaction between ‌Siri‌ and the Messages app, so ‌Siri‌ will be able to do things like auto-complete sentences more effectively and follow multi-part, complex commands.

Deeper integration with the Shortcuts app could allow users to automate complex tasks that involve multiple apps.

There is a slim possibility there might be some kind of chatbot based on generative AI, as rumors suggest that Apple is considering partnering with Google or OpenAI to use their large language models, but Apple may also just be planning to use generative AI for system features.

Other New Additions

There are several other features that are rumored to be coming to ‌macOS 15‌.

  • Accessibility - Apple is working on an Adaptive Voice Shortcuts feature for creating a custom phrase and linking an accessibility setting to it, plus there will be an option for organizing Live Speech into user-created categories.
  • Freeform - A Scenes feature will let users select specific sections or Scenes within their boards for faster navigation and sharing.
  • Maps - The Maps app may gain support for creating custom routes, and it may also be upgraded with topographic maps.

Name

Since 2013, Apple has been using California landmark names for the Mac operating system, and there's no sign that's going to change. Apple has trademarked several names over the last decade, and some of the possibilities that have yet to be used include Redwood, Grizzly, Sequoia, Mammoth, Pacific, Rincon, Farallon, Miramar, Condor, Diablo, and Shasta.

Apple could go with a non-trademarked name, and it has done so several times in the past.

These are the names that Apple has used since it started naming macOS after California landmarks:

  • Mavericks
  • Yosemite
  • El Capitan
  • Sierra
  • High Sierra
  • Mojave
  • Catalina
  • Big Sur
  • Monterey
  • Ventura
  • Sonoma

Release Date

‌macOS 15‌ will be previewed at the ‌WWDC 2024‌ keynote on Monday, June 10. The first beta will be provided to developers that same day, and a public beta will likely follow in the summer.

‌macOS 15‌ will then see a public launch sometime in the fall, either in September or October based on past launch timelines.

For more on what to expect in ‌macOS 15‌, check out our ‌macOS 15‌ roundup, which we will keep up to date both before and after WWDC.

Top Rated Comments

Maclver Avatar
Maclver
39 minutes ago at 04:21 pm
I wish they’d go to space names…. macOS Andromeda just has a ring to it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMean Avatar
iMean
37 minutes ago at 04:24 pm
Pfff...Stupid Californian landmarks. Why not take inspiration from other countries? For example from Germany:

MacOS Schmetterling
MacOS Achtung
MacOS Kaputt
MacOS Führerbunker
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
manumacs Avatar
manumacs
50 minutes ago at 04:10 pm
How likely to get an M3 Mac Studio or Mac Mini for WWDC ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nikhsub1 Avatar
nikhsub1
48 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
MacOS: East LA
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
katbel Avatar
katbel
47 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
A working MacOS with no bugs
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
18 minutes ago at 04:43 pm
Mac OS Dumpster Fire
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
