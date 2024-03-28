Foldable iPhone Could Arrive in 2027 or Be Postponed Indefinitely

by

Apple's proposed launch schedule for its first foldable iPhone has been delayed until 2027 due to technical challenges, claims a report out of Korea.

foldable iphone
According to Alpha Biz (via DigiTimes), Apple executives have adjusted the launch schedule for the foldable ‌iPhone‌ from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027 following issues with the acquisition of parts, including foldable displays that meet its high standards.

Apple is still in the early stages of developing two foldable smartphones, according to The Information. The report said that the two ‌iPhone‌ prototypes fold widthwise like a clamshell. More recently, Samsung Securities claimed that Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ will feature a 6-inch external display and an 8-inch main display.

Meanwhile, Korean outlet The Elec last month reported that Apple is also considering launching a 7- to 8-inch device that could ultimately replace the 8.3-inch iPad mini.

Despite the rumors, however, there is increasing skepticism among analysts over whether Apple will abandon its foldable phone in the near term because the company is concerned that existing foldable technology has not yet matured in such a way that would enable it to realize the kind of next-generation application its engineers and designers have in mind.

Only last month a Chinese rumor claimed that Apple had suspended its development of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ after supplier displays failed to pass the company's own stringent testing standards. Apple is said to have been testing rival foldable phones since 2016 as part of its research and development process into foldable devices.

In one cited case, one of the latest folding panels made by Samsung reportedly "broke down after a few days" under Apple's rigorous internal testing, which allegedly caused Apple to put the entire project on ice for the foreseeable future.

The company is seemingly struggling to eliminate the crease that forms in the middle of a display due to repeated folding, and is still working out a design for a hinge that allows the display to lie totally flat, without a bump or dip in the middle. Apple has also been looking at filling panels with polymer materials such as silicone or acrylate to reduce light reflection issues.

Tag: Foldable iPhone Guide

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
42 minutes ago at 03:49 am
Apple airplane could arrive in 2030 or be postponed Indefinitely
Now, im a leaker/reporter
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DougieS Avatar
DougieS
39 minutes ago at 03:51 am
Postpone indefinitely please, quality and reliability issues with foldables aren’t worth it.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
37 minutes ago at 03:54 am
I dont ever want to see it
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
36 minutes ago at 03:54 am
When a good portion of your identity is having high quality screens you don't want an ugly fold.

Dig a hole, bury the folding phone then bury the shovel.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
27 minutes ago at 04:04 am
I vote for postpone indefinitely.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
27 minutes ago at 04:03 am
lol "BREAKING: Something may or may not happen."
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

reset password request iphone

Warning: Apple Users Targeted in Phishing Attack Involving Rapid Password Reset Requests

Tuesday March 26, 2024 4:34 pm PDT by
Phishing attacks taking advantage of Apple's password reset feature have become increasingly common, according to a report from KrebsOnSecurity. Multiple Apple users have been targeted in an attack that bombards them with an endless stream of notifications or multi-factor authentication (MFA) messages in an attempt to cause panic so they'll respond favorably to social engineering. An...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone Home Screen Gradient Blank Spaces 1

Sources: iOS 18 Lets Apps Be Placed Anywhere on Home Screen Grid

Sunday March 24, 2024 1:33 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce...
Read Full Article171 comments
iPad Pro 2024 Landscape Camera Feature

New iPad Pro Again Rumored to Feature Landscape Front-Facing Camera

Monday March 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
The next-generation iPad Pro will feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for the first time, according to the Apple leaker known as "Instant Digital." Instant Digital reiterated the design change earlier today on Weibo with a simple accompanying 2D image. The post reveals that the entire TrueDepth camera array will move to the right side of the device, while the microphone will...
Read Full Article99 comments
sonoma desktop wwdc

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 With Fix for USB Hub Bug

Monday March 25, 2024 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, a minor update for the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 comes three weeks after macOS Sonoma 14.4. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌ 14.4‌.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who...
Read Full Article147 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Purple

iOS 18 Will Finally Bring This Android Feature to iPhone

Monday March 25, 2024 6:42 am PDT by
iOS 18 will allow iPhone users to place app icons anywhere on the Home Screen grid, according to sources familiar with development of the software update. This basic feature has long been available on Android smartphones. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, our sources said that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18....
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Announces WWDC 2024 Event for June 10 to 14

Tuesday March 26, 2024 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to take place from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. As with WWDC events since 2020, WWDC 2024 will be an online event that is open to all developers at no cost. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. WWDC 2024 will include online sessions and labs so that developers can learn about new...
Read Full Article95 comments
apple maps 3d feature

Apple Maps May Gain Custom Routes With iOS 18

Tuesday March 26, 2024 3:10 pm PDT by
Apple may be planning to add support for "custom routes" in Apple Maps in iOS 18, according to code reviewed by MacRumors. Apple Maps does not currently offer a way to input self-selected routes, with Maps users limited to Apple's pre-selected options, but that may change in iOS 18. Apple has pushed an iOS 18 file to its maps backend labeled "CustomRouteCreation." While not much is revealed...
Read Full Article111 comments
iphone reasons to upgrade

Apple Outlines 'Reasons to Upgrade' Your iPhone on New Website

Monday March 25, 2024 12:53 pm PDT by
Apple today added a "Why Upgrade" section to its website, which is aimed at encouraging customers with older iPhones to upgrade to a newer model. The website allows customers to compare the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each comparison shows what new features someone with an older...
Read Full Article163 comments