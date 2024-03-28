Apple Notifying WWDC 2024 Swift Student Challenge Winners

Students who entered the WWDC 2024 coding challenge can today sign in to Apple's Swift Student Challenge website to find out if they've won. Apple has selected 350 winners, who are eligible to attend the ‌WWDC 2024‌ special event at Apple Park on Monday, June 10.



There are 50 Distinguished Winners who will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day ‌Apple Park‌ event that will include the keynote meetup and two additional days of opportunities to interface with Apple engineers.

Those who are not selected as Distinguished Winners can enter Apple's lottery for a chance to be able to be selected to go to the ‌Apple Park‌ keynote event. Apple is inviting developers and students to apply, but because space is limited, selections are made through a random process. Lottery winners will be notified on Thursday, April 4.

Swift Student Challenge winners who are not picked to go to the ‌Apple Park‌ event can follow along with Apple's announcements on the Apple Developer website, the Apple Developer app, and YouTube. Winners will also be eligible to enter to attend future WWDC events for the next two years.

Lottery winners selected for Apple's event will need to fund their own travel to Cupertino, California, purchasing plane tickets and hotel accommodations.

Apple's annual Swift Student Challenge tasks students with creating an innovative coding project using the Swift Playgrounds app. Projects are judged based on technical accomplishment, creativity of ideas, and the content of the written responses that explain the project.

In addition to being eligible to attend the ‌WWDC 2024‌ special event, Swift Student Challenge winners also receive a one year membership in the Apple Developer Program and exclusive merchandise.

‌WWDC 2024‌ is set to take place from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14.