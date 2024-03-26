WWDC 2024 Will Include In-Person Special Event at Apple Park

by

While Apple does not plan to hold a traditional in-person WWDC event this year, the company will invite select developers and students to attend a special event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

apple park special event 2024
On Monday, June 10, Apple will host a keynote viewing party to let attendees watch the pre-recorded unveiling of new software updates. Apple also promises "exciting new programming," an opportunity to meet with Apple experts, and other "special activities."

At last year's special event, developers and students were provided with refreshments in the morning, followed by the keynote event. The Platforms State of the Union followed, and there were two ‌Apple Park‌ tours to choose from. The day ended with the Apple Design Awards and an evening dinner.

Note that there will be a reception event at Apple's Infinite Loop campus on Sunday, June 9, where attendees can pick up their badges early.

Prior to 2020, the Worldwide Developers Conference was an in-person event that was hosted in San Jose, California. Developers were required to pay $1,599 to purchase a ticket to attend, and space was limited. Starting in 2020, Apple turned WWDC into an online event open to all developers, but there have been small in-person events at ‌Apple Park‌ since 2022.

Lottery Selection

Apple is inviting a limited number of developers and students to ‌Apple Park‌ for the special event, and attendees will be selected through a lottery process.

Who is Eligible to Attend

Current Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can ask to attend, as can Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni and Swift Student Challenge winners from 2022 to 2024.

350 Swift Student Challenge winners are set to be announced on Thursday, March 28. 50 Distinguished Winners will receive an invite to a special three-day experience that includes the special event on June 10.

Both adults and children aged 13 to 17 can apply, but children will need to be accompanied by a legal guardian.

How to Register for Apple's Special Event

Those eligible to enter the lottery can do so on Apple's developer website through the special event request page. Apple is accepting requests to attend through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, April 3.

Attendees chosen by the random selection process will be informed about their status by the end of the day on Thursday, April 4.

Costs

There is no cost to attend the special event at ‌Apple Park‌, but Apple will not cover transportation. Out-of-state attendees will need to purchase plane tickets, accommodations at nearby hotels, and will need to find a way to get to ‌Apple Park‌ on the day of the event.

Media

In addition to inviting developers and students, Apple will likely extend invitations to select members of the media. Media invites for the ‌Apple Park‌ event have not yet gone out.

WWDC Details

WWDC 2024 will take place from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. Developers who are not selected to attend can watch the June 10 keynote event on Apple's website or on YouTube.

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live ‌WWDC 2024‌ coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, so make sure to follow.

Apple also plans to share all of the WWDC sessions and events in its Developer app and on a new Apple Developer YouTube channel.

