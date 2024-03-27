Mophie Launches Qi2 Wireless Charger Lineup

Popular accessory brand Mophie today announced the launch of new iPhone charging products that use the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. Qi2 is similar to MagSafe in that it is able to charge compatible ‌iPhone‌ models at up to 15W rather than being limited to 7.5W.



The $70 Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount is designed for use in the car. It is able to attach to a vehicle's vents, and it comes with a 30W USB-C car adapter and USB-C cable. A MagSafe-compatible ‌iPhone‌ is able to attach to the charger magnetically, and it will charge at 15W.

Mophie's Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount is available today, and two other products are coming in April. The $130 Snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand has an upright 15W Qi2 charging pad that works in landscape or portrait mode, plus it can be tilted to an ideal viewing angle.

There's also an Apple Watch charging puck that can fast charge compatible Apple Watch models at 7.5W, and a 5W charging platform at the bottom that is designed to work with AirPods. All three devices can charge at one time.

Mophie's $70 Snap+ Powerstation Mini with Stand is a charging stand that comes with a 5,000mAh internal battery for charging the ‌iPhone‌ while on the go. Like Mophie's other Qi2 products, it is able to charge an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W. The Powerstation Mini and 3-in-1 Charge Stand will launch on April 30.

Qi2 products from Mophie and other manufacturers are compatible with the iPhone 13 models, iPhone 14 models, and iPhone 15 models. Older iPhones do not support Qi2 charging speeds.