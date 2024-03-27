Apple's New 13-Inch M3 MacBook Air Hits $999 Low Price on Amazon
Apple's brand new 13-inch 256GB M3 MacBook Air has hit $999.00 today on Amazon, down from $1,099.00. This sale is available in Midnight, but you might be able to get in Space Gray depending on stock, which has been fluctuating today. B&H Photo is matching this sale.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is a new all-time low price on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, and it accompanies a similarly steep discount on the 15-inch model that we started tracking last week. In that sale, you can get the 15-inch 256GB M3 MacBook Air for $1,204.00, a $95 discount.
These MacBook Air models just launched earlier in the month, coming in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. Both of the new MacBook Air machines include the M3 chip and focus on internal upgrades. Apple did not change the design of the MacBook Air with the 2024 update, using the same design that was first introduced in 2022.
Because of these new MacBook Air models, we're also tracking record low prices on previous generation models. Best Buy currently has both the 13-inch and 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at all-time low prices, with up to $300 off select computers.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
