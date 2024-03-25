Best Buy's New Sitewide Sale Has Record Low Prices on iPads and MacBooks, Plus $50 Off PlayStation 5

Best Buy has kicked off the week with the introduction of a new sitewide sale that includes big discounts on video game consoles, TVs, headphones, and Apple products. Specifically, you can find all-time low prices on the iPad Air and M2 MacBook Air during this event.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Video Games



Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim console launched last November and Best Buy and other retailers have been hosting solid deals on the hardware for a few weeks now. At Best Buy, you can get the PS5 Slim (Disc Edition) Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $449.99, down from its launch price of $499.99.

The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) Spider-Man 2 Bundle is available for $399.99, down from $449.99. Sony increased the price of the Digital Edition by $50 at the launch of the new Slim consoles, so this deal effectively brings the price back down to the level of the original PS5 Digital Edition.

Both bundles also include the Spider-Man 2 game as a digital download, which is an extra value worth $69.99 when not on sale. You can also find video game gift cards on sale at Best Buy this week, as well as Nintendo Switch consoles and games.



iPad Air



Best Buy has every model of the 5th generation iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price right now, starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. These are $150 off across the board, and also include best-ever prices on both cellular models.

iPad Mini



Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99 this week, down from $499.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $549.99, down from $649.00. Both of these are solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 6.

MacBook Air



Best Buy has both the 13-inch and 15-inch M2 MacBook Air models on sale at all-time low prices right now. The steepest discounts can be found on the larger display model, with the 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air priced at $999.00, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB M2 model on sale at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00.