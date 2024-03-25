Best Buy's New Sitewide Sale Has Record Low Prices on iPads and MacBooks, Plus $50 Off PlayStation 5

Best Buy has kicked off the week with the introduction of a new sitewide sale that includes big discounts on video game consoles, TVs, headphones, and Apple products. Specifically, you can find all-time low prices on the iPad Air and M2 MacBook Air during this event.

Video Games

ps5 blue
Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim console launched last November and Best Buy and other retailers have been hosting solid deals on the hardware for a few weeks now. At Best Buy, you can get the PS5 Slim (Disc Edition) Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $449.99, down from its launch price of $499.99.

The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) Spider-Man 2 Bundle is available for $399.99, down from $449.99. Sony increased the price of the Digital Edition by $50 at the launch of the new Slim consoles, so this deal effectively brings the price back down to the level of the original PS5 Digital Edition.

$50 OFF
PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $449.99

Both bundles also include the Spider-Man 2 game as a digital download, which is an extra value worth $69.99 when not on sale. You can also find video game gift cards on sale at Best Buy this week, as well as Nintendo Switch consoles and games.

iPad Air

ipad air blue new
Best Buy has every model of the 5th generation iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price right now, starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. These are $150 off across the board, and also include best-ever prices on both cellular models.

$150 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $449.99

$150 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $599.99

$150 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $599.99

$150 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad Air for $749.99

iPad Mini

new ipad mini blue
Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99 this week, down from $499.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $549.99, down from $649.00. Both of these are solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 6.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $549.99

MacBook Air

new macbook air blue
Best Buy has both the 13-inch and 15-inch M2 MacBook Air models on sale at all-time low prices right now. The steepest discounts can be found on the larger display model, with the 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air priced at $999.00, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB M2 model on sale at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00.

$100 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $899.00

$100 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,099.00

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

