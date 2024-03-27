6.1-Inch iPhone SE 4 OLED Panel Likely to Be Supplied by China's BOE

Apple supplier BOE has taken the lead in becoming the OLED panel supplier for the fourth-generation iPhone SE, IT Home reports.



Samsung Display, BOE, and Tianma have all been in discussions with Apple to supply the OLED panels, but today's report claims that Samung has withdrawn from negotiations due to pricing problems, despite having an existing iPhone 14 OLED inventory to draw from.

Apple has reportedly been holding out for $25 per panel, but Samsung's final offer was $30, which is lower than the two Chinese manufacturers. That leaves BOE and Tianma as potential suppliers, however Tianma has not yet met Apple's stringent quality requirements, leaving BOE in pole position to win the majority of the orders, if not all of them.

The panel prices for the iPhone SE 4 are said to be a lot lower than suppliers charge for the OLED displays used in the iPhone 15, since the panels for the SE will use legacy parts identical to those used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, so the suppliers won't need to make new investments in R&D. Display manufacturers are believed to have been bidding to supply the panels since at least last August.

The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is rumored to feature an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID instead of Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button.

Earlier this month, CAD renders of the device corroborated previous design rumors for the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to launch in 2025. Despite the rumored upgrades, the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 may face faster depreciation than Apple's higher-end models, according to one report.