iPhone SE 4 Expected to Depreciate Heavily

Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell.



According to the report, Apple's ‌iPhone SE‌ models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6% within the first month post-launch.

This depreciation rate contrasts starkly with that of the iPhone 13, which only saw an 18.7% decrease in the same time frame. The ‌iPhone 13‌'s value stabilized after three months, a resilience not seen in the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌, which continued to depreciate. The iPhone 14 and 15 models have also demonstrated stronger value retention compared to the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌, further illustrating the gap between Apple's budget and flagship lines.

These trends suggest that, despite a host of rumored upgrades, the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ may still face steeper depreciation than Apple's higher-end models. This pattern of value loss might discourage some consumers from investing in the next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌, particularly those who prioritize resale value in their purchase decision.

The faster depreciation rate of the ‌iPhone SE‌ could be attributed to several factors, including the perception of these devices as entry-level options, technological advancements that make models that use older technologies obsolete more rapidly, and consumer preference for high-end features.

The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is rumored to feature an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID instead of Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. It is expected to launch in 2025.