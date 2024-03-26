Warning: Apple Users Targeted in Advanced Phishing Attack Involving Password Reset Requests

by

Phishing attacks taking advantage of what appears to be a bug in Apple's password reset feature have become increasingly common, according to a report from KrebsOnSecurity. Multiple Apple users users have been targeted in an attack that bombards them with an endless stream of notifications or multi-factor authentication (MFA) messages in an attempt to get them to approve an Apple ID password change.

reset password request iphone
An attacker is able to cause the target's iPhone, Apple Watch, or Mac to display system-level password change approval texts over and over again, with the hope that the person being targeted will mistakenly approve the request or get tired of the notifications and click on the accept button. If the request is approved, the attacker is able to change the ‌Apple ID‌ password and lock the Apple user out of their account.

Because the password requests target the ‌Apple ID‌, they pop up on all of a user's devices. The notifications render all linked Apple products unable to be used until the popups are dismissed one by one on each device. Twitter user Parth Patel recently shared his experience being targeted with the attack, and he says he could not use his devices until he clicked on "Don't Allow" for more than 100 notifications.

When attackers are unable to get the person to click "Allow" on the password change notification, targets often get phone calls that seem to be coming from Apple. On these calls, the attacker claims to know that the victim is under attack, and attempts to get the one-time password that is sent to a user's phone number when attempting a password change.

In Patel's case, the attacker was using information leaked from a people search website, which included name, current address, past address, and phone number, giving the person attempting to access his account ample information to work from. The attacker happened to have his name wrong, and he also became suspicious because he was asked for a one-time code that Apple explicitly sends with a message confirming that Apple does not ask for those codes.

The attack seems to hinge on the perpetrator having access to the email address and phone number associated with an ‌Apple ID‌.

KrebsOnSecurity looked into the issue, and found that attackers appear to be using Apple's page for a forgotten ‌Apple ID‌ password. This page requires a user's ‌Apple ID‌ email or phone number, and it has a CAPTCHA. When an email address is put in, the page displays the last two digits of the phone number associated with the Apple account, and filing in the missing digits and hitting submit sends a system alert.

It is not clear how the attackers are abusing the system to send multiple messages to Apple users, but it appears to be a bug that is being exploited. It is unlikely that Apple's system is meant to be able to be used to send more than 100 requests, so presumably the rate limit is being bypassed.

Apple device owners targeted by this kind of attack should be sure to tap "Don't Allow" on all requests, and should be aware that Apple does not make phone calls requesting one-time password reset codes.

Top Rated Comments

checker2010 Avatar
checker2010
34 minutes ago at 04:42 pm

iCloud Lock was the worst thing Apple has done to the iPhone. Some people legit get permanently locked out of their own phones because of it.
Activation lock is a fantastic feature. I’d recommend everyone have it enabled.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
25 minutes ago at 04:51 pm

Oh, good grief. What a nasty attack. I will definitely make my family aware of this!
I wonder if it is something that can be fixed or limited on Apple's side. Sounds like it. They should do it TODAY.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
27 minutes ago at 04:48 pm

When attackers are unable to get the person to click "Allow" on the password change notification, targets often get phone calls that seem to be coming from Apple. On these calls, the attacker claims to know that the victim is under attack, and attempts to get the one-time password that is sent to a user's phone number when attempting a password change.
Never trust a company to call you out of the blue! Just tell them you are hanging up and contacting that company directly.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
17 minutes ago at 04:58 pm
Crazy! Haven't seen this yet, and hope I don't, but what an easy trap to fall for!

How do these slimy people sleep at night?

Here's to hoping Apple has a solution in the works. Understanding exact how it's being exploited is the first step.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boswald Avatar
boswald
36 minutes ago at 04:40 pm
Oh, good grief. What a nasty attack. I will definitely make my family aware of this!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonyob Avatar
tonyob
27 minutes ago at 04:48 pm
I use a hardware security key (Yubico 5C) for my AppleID 2FA (instead of using my other Apple devices).
This is the best way to avoid phishing attacks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone Home Screen Gradient Blank Spaces 1

Sources: iOS 18 Lets Apps Be Placed Anywhere on Home Screen Grid

Sunday March 24, 2024 1:33 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce...
Read Full Article171 comments
sonoma desktop wwdc

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 With Fix for USB Hub Bug

Monday March 25, 2024 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, a minor update for the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 comes three weeks after macOS Sonoma 14.4. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌ 14.4‌.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who...
Read Full Article135 comments
iPad Pro 2024 Landscape Camera Feature

New iPad Pro Again Rumored to Feature Landscape Front-Facing Camera

Monday March 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
The next-generation iPad Pro will feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for the first time, according to the Apple leaker known as "Instant Digital." Instant Digital reiterated the design change earlier today on Weibo with a simple accompanying 2D image. The post reveals that the entire TrueDepth camera array will move to the right side of the device, while the microphone will...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPhone 15 General Feature Green

Apple Says These New iOS Features Are Coming Later This Year

Sunday March 24, 2024 7:45 am PDT by
Apple has previously announced three new iOS features that it said are coming to the iPhone later this year, as outlined below. The new features include the ability to install iPhone apps on the web in the EU, RCS support in the Messages app, and next-generation CarPlay. Web Distribution Apple recently announced that eligible developers will soon be able to distribute their iOS apps to ...
Read Full Article
iphone reasons to upgrade

Apple Outlines 'Reasons to Upgrade' Your iPhone on New Website

Monday March 25, 2024 12:53 pm PDT by
Apple today added a "Why Upgrade" section to its website, which is aimed at encouraging customers with older iPhones to upgrade to a newer model. The website allows customers to compare the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each comparison shows what new features someone with an older...
Read Full Article159 comments
maxresdefault

iOS 18 Rumored to Feature 'More Customizable' Home Screen

Sunday March 24, 2024 7:10 am PDT by
iOS 18 will feature a revamped Home Screen that is "more customizable," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He revealed this information in his Power On newsletter today, but he did not provide any specific details. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple will announce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June. Other features and changes rumored for...
Read Full Article150 comments
best buy new image

Best Buy's New Sitewide Sale Has Record Low Prices on iPads and MacBooks, Plus $50 Off PlayStation 5

Monday March 25, 2024 9:01 am PDT by
Best Buy has kicked off the week with the introduction of a new sitewide sale that includes big discounts on video game consoles, TVs, headphones, and Apple products. Specifically, you can find all-time low prices on the iPad Air and M2 MacBook Air during this event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article7 comments