Apple Outlines 'Reasons to Upgrade' Your iPhone on New Website

by

Apple today added a "Why Upgrade" section to its website, which is aimed at encouraging customers with older iPhones to upgrade to a newer model.

iphone reasons to upgrade
The website allows customers to compare the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

Each comparison shows what new features someone with an older ‌iPhone‌ will get when upgrading to the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup. With the ‌iPhone‌ 11, for example, the ‌iPhone 15‌ offers 4x better photo resolution, more base storage, Action and Cinematic mode for video, USB-C, a 60 percent faster GPU, 5G, and more.

The site highlights differences in display technology, design, sizing, connectivity, and more. Apple also provides details on the trade-in value of each older ‌iPhone‌ so customers know what kind of discount they can get when trading a device in with the purchase of a new ‌iPhone‌.

To further soften the costs of upgrading, Apple advertises Apple Card Monthly Installments and carrier deals that can drop the price of the ‌iPhone 15‌ to $0. Apple also details the ease of upgrading to a new device with features like Quick Start and eSIM.

Much of the smartphone market in the United States is saturated, and there are few new customers for Apple. Upgraders are an important market segment, and Apple is continually seeking ways to get customers to regularly purchase new iPhones to maintain sales momentum.

Top Rated Comments

PeterKeller Avatar
PeterKeller
1 hour ago at 12:56 pm
Sales must be slow.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveToMacRumors Avatar
LoveToMacRumors
1 hour ago at 12:57 pm
It’s hilarious how they don’t put the iPhone 13 lineup in the comparaison. Must be not enough changes :p
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sami13496 Avatar
Sami13496
58 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
People are starting to wake up. Tech won’t make us happy.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
45 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
I'm only seeing reasons not to upgrade.




Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
58 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
If they really want people to upgrade, they should make the messages for phones older than 2 years green bubbles only. Or, at least phone exclusive emoji for new models.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
55 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Pretty sad when the processor and storage upgrades are buried under 6 camera upgrades.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone Home Screen Gradient Blank Spaces 1

Sources: iOS 18 Lets Apps Be Placed Anywhere on Home Screen Grid

Sunday March 24, 2024 1:33 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce...
Read Full Article152 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

Seven Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Tuesday March 19, 2024 5:20 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article100 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 With Bug Fixes and Security Improvements

Thursday March 21, 2024 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems. The new software comes a couple of weeks after Apple released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 with app changes in the European Union, new emoji, and more. iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software...
Read Full Article145 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Apple's Four Upcoming AirPods Models

Friday March 22, 2024 9:03 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's rumored plan to refresh the entire AirPods lineup with a series of new models. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The fourth-generation AirPods will reportedly feature a new design with a better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. For the first time ever,...
Read Full Article31 comments
m1 vs m2 air feature toned down

Apple Silicon Vulnerability Allows Hackers to Extract Encryption Keys

Friday March 22, 2024 5:19 am PDT by
An unpatchable vulnerability has been discovered in Apple's M-series chips that allows attackers to extract secret encryption keys from Macs under certain conditions, according to a newly published academic research paper (via ArsTechnica). Named "GoFetch," the type of cyber attack described involves Data Memory-Dependent Prefetchers (DMPs), which try to predict what data the computer will...
Read Full Article208 comments
maxresdefault

Review: Two Weeks With the M3 MacBook Air

Friday March 22, 2024 12:16 pm PDT by
The latest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models have been available for two weeks now, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using the 15-inch version since it launched. Over on our YouTube channel, Dan shared a review now that he's been able to spend some quality time with the machine. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The M3 MacBook Air is a perfect...
Read Full Article195 comments
combine images

Top Stories: iOS 18's Generative AI Features to Rely on Google?, Latest on New iPads, and More

Saturday March 23, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
We're getting closer to the launch of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, while rumors about iOS 18 are continuing to ramp up with this week's surprise revelation that Apple has been talking to Google and others about potentially helping power the generative AI features expected to be a major part of this year's update. Other news this week saw the release of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1...
Read Full Article24 comments