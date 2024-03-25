Apple Outlines 'Reasons to Upgrade' Your iPhone on New Website

Apple today added a "Why Upgrade" section to its website, which is aimed at encouraging customers with older iPhones to upgrade to a newer model.



The website allows customers to compare the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

Each comparison shows what new features someone with an older ‌iPhone‌ will get when upgrading to the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup. With the ‌iPhone‌ 11, for example, the ‌iPhone 15‌ offers 4x better photo resolution, more base storage, Action and Cinematic mode for video, USB-C, a 60 percent faster GPU, 5G, and more.

The site highlights differences in display technology, design, sizing, connectivity, and more. Apple also provides details on the trade-in value of each older ‌iPhone‌ so customers know what kind of discount they can get when trading a device in with the purchase of a new ‌iPhone‌.

To further soften the costs of upgrading, Apple advertises Apple Card Monthly Installments and carrier deals that can drop the price of the ‌iPhone 15‌ to $0. Apple also details the ease of upgrading to a new device with features like Quick Start and eSIM.

Much of the smartphone market in the United States is saturated, and there are few new customers for Apple. Upgraders are an important market segment, and Apple is continually seeking ways to get customers to regularly purchase new iPhones to maintain sales momentum.