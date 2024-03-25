Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 With Fix for USB Hub Bug

by

Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, a minor update for the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system that launched last September. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.4.1 comes three weeks after ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.4.

sonoma desktop wwdc
The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌‌ 14.4‌.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who are still running macOS Ventura.

According to Apple's release notes, the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.4.1 update fixes an issue that could cause USB hubs connected to external displays not to be recognized. It also addresses an issue that could cause apps with Java to quit unexpectedly, and it fixes an issue that could cause Audio Unit plug-ins for professional music apps not to open.

All three of these bugs are notable issues that Mac users have been complaining about since the launch of macOS 14.4. Oracle warned users about the Java issue last week, letting customers know that Apple silicon Mac users relying on Java should hold off on updating to macOS 14.4 if possible, and there were a number of reports about problems with hubs and monitors from customers who had installed 14.4.

This update provides bug fixes for your Mac, including:
- USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized
- Copy protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for professional music apps may not open or pass validation
- Apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

More on all of the features that are included in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ update can be found in our dedicated roundup.

jz0309
jz0309
50 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Bug fixes that actually say what is fixed are always welcomed!
antiprotest
antiprotest
27 minutes ago at 10:34 am

I don't see an update?
Hang tight. Apple usually doesn't release updates until they see it announced on MacRumors. It'll be here in a few minutes.
AlmightyKang
AlmightyKang
47 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Great job. That was a very fast turnaround for such a stack of problems.
vegetassj4
vegetassj4
48 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Apple is bugging out
urbanracer34
urbanracer34
49 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Does it fix the printer issues?
backstreetboy
backstreetboy
46 minutes ago at 10:14 am

Apple is bugging out
Windows: "hold my beer..."
