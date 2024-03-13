macOS Sonoma 14.4 Causing USB Hub Issues for Some Users

Some Mac users who updated to Apple's latest macOS Sonoma 14.4 software release are experiencing connectivity issues with USB hubs and monitors with USB ports, with several reports of mice, keyboards, and other peripherals no longer being detected.



Users have taken to the MacRumors forums, Reddit, X (Twitter), and the Apple Support Community forums to relay their experiences, a selection of which we've reproduced below.

MacRumors forum member mjodotcom:



14.4 definitely breaks USB hub monitor functionality. Things worked without a hitch until my work MBP upgraded to 14.4 and now no devices are detected. On my personal MBP that is still on 14.3 everything is detected without issue. Clearly a OS related problem.

Reddit user Nobodys10:



I have my MacBook (MacBook Pro 16 M2 Pro) connected to my monitor (Gigabyte M34WQ 34 Inch IPS Ultrawide WQHD (3440 x 1440)) via a thunderbolt 3 cable. I have my keyboard and mouse connected to the USB ports in my monitor. After updating, my keyboard and mouse are no longer being detected on my MacBook. Before updating, it was working fine.

Apple Support Community user LucaPascarella:



I have the same issue with my MacBook Pro M2 Max 64GB RAM and monitor Dell U3219Q; none of the USB peripherals connected to the Monitor's USB hub work. On the contrary, all peripherals work fine when I attach a Windows computer to the Dell Monitor. In addition, I check every USB peripheral by attaching them directly to the Mac, and of course, they are working. I rebooted the Mac and detached the power plug from the Monitor, trying any configurations or sequences of rebooting as possible. Nothing is working since the update to Sonoma 14.4.

While Apple works on a fix, a handful of users have had some success by changing the setting "Allow accessories to connect" to "Ask for new devices" under the Security section of System Settings ➝ Privacy & Security.

Have you had a problem connecting peripherals over USB hubs since updating to macOS Sonoma 14.4?

