Apple Leadership Talks iPhone While Riding Golf Cart Around Apple Park

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak, vice president of iPhone marketing Kaiann Drance, and a few other senior employees at the company recently participated in a ride-along interview with YouTube video creator Brian Tong.

The interview took place in a golf cart driving around Apple Park, with various employees hopping in and out to talk with Tong along the way.

The video provides an update on the "state of the iPhone," with Joswiak and others discussing the device's past, present, and future. Apple also once again hinted at AI-related announcements later this year, with the company widely expected to announce iOS 18 with new generative AI features at Apple's developers conference WWDC in June.

The video is worth a watch if you are an iPhone enthusiast, or if you simply want to see Joswiak pretend to get hit by a golf cart.