Apple Preparing to Sell Refurbished Ultra 2 and Series 9 Watches in U.S.
Apple appears to be gearing up to sell refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 models on its online store in the U.S. for the first time.
Apple recently added grayed-out labels for the Ultra 2 and Series 9 to its desktop refurbished website in the U.S., suggesting that it plans to sell refurbished models of those devices at some point. It is unclear exactly when availability will begin, but this is a routine step that Apple takes shortly before selling new refurbished models.
Like new Ultra 2 and Series 9 models sold directly by Apple in the U.S. currently, it is expected that the Blood Oxygen app would be deactivated on the refurbished models, due to a legal battle with medical technology company Masimo. In October, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) banned Apple from importing and selling Apple Watch models with blood oxygen sensing after it ruled that the feature infringed on Masimo's patents.
Apple stopped selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 models in the U.S. after the ban took effect, as those also offer the Blood Oxygen app.
It is also possible that Apple and Masimo could reach a settlement before Apple starts selling refurbished Ultra 2 and Series 9 models, allowing for the Blood Oxygen app to be activated on the devices. If not, the feature could still be re-enabled with a watchOS software update in the future, if and when the legal battle is resolved.
On a related note, the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra has never been offered on Apple's refurbished store in the U.S., but it is available in the U.K., Ireland, China, and Japan. Since the ITC's ruling applies to the U.S. only, the Blood Oxygen app is still functional on Apple Watch models sold in all other countries.
U.S. customers who want an Ultra 2 or Series 9 with the Blood Oxygen app activated can still purchase one from Best Buy for now.
Thanks, Stewart Dunford!
