Apple Watch Series 9 Hits Record Low Prices Today Only at Best Buy, Starting at $299

Best Buy has a flash sale today offering $100 off select models of the Apple Watch Series 9, including both GPS and cellular models. These record low discounts are available to all shoppers and don't require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, you can get this model for $299.00, down from $399.00. This one is available in Silver Aluminum with Winter Blue Sport Loop and Pink Aluminum with Light Pink Sport Loop.

Secondly, Best Buy has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.00, down from $429.00. Colors on sale include Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band and Pink Aluminum with Light Pink Sport Band. These models are only available in the Small/Medium size; if you want an adjustable Sport Loop paired with a 45mm Series 9 those are also available in Midnight and Pink.

The only cellular model on sale at Best Buy today is the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 for $429.00, down from $529.00. You can get this model in the Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Loop, and you can choose from an unlocked model or activation via AT&T or Verizon.

