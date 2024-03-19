Apple Watch Series 9 Hits Record Low Prices Today Only at Best Buy, Starting at $299
Best Buy has a flash sale today offering $100 off select models of the Apple Watch Series 9, including both GPS and cellular models. These record low discounts are available to all shoppers and don't require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, you can get this model for $299.00, down from $399.00. This one is available in Silver Aluminum with Winter Blue Sport Loop and Pink Aluminum with Light Pink Sport Loop.
Secondly, Best Buy has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.00, down from $429.00. Colors on sale include Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band and Pink Aluminum with Light Pink Sport Band. These models are only available in the Small/Medium size; if you want an adjustable Sport Loop paired with a 45mm Series 9 those are also available in Midnight and Pink.
The only cellular model on sale at Best Buy today is the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 for $429.00, down from $529.00. You can get this model in the Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Loop, and you can choose from an unlocked model or activation via AT&T or Verizon.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
The iPhone is Apple's top-selling product, and it gets an update every year. In 2024, we're expecting the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, with an arguably more interesting feature set than we got with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Capture Button All four iPhone 16 models are set to get a whole new button, which will be...
Apple is widely expected to release new iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro models in the next few weeks. According to new rumors coming out of Asia, the company will announce its new iPads on Tuesday, March 26. Chinese leaker Instant Digital on Weibo this morning 日发布%23">claimed that the date will see some sort of announcement from Apple related to new iPads, but stopped short of calling it an...
Apple suppliers will begin production of two new fourth-generation AirPods models in May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this production timeframe, he expects the headphones to be released in September or October. Gurman expects both fourth-generation AirPods models to feature a new design with better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C...
Apple's new iPad Pro models with OLED displays will likely begin shipping to customers in April, according to information shared today by Ross Young, CEO of display industry research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said the new iPad Pro models might not ship until "deeper" into April in his Power On newsletter on Sunday:I've repeatedly said that new...
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 should be released within the next few days, with a build number of 21E235, according to a source with a proven track record. MacRumors previously reported that Apple was internally testing iOS 17.4.1. As a minor update for the iPhone, it will likely address software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear if the update will include any other changes. ...
Since Apple unveiled macOS Sonoma 14.4 on March 7, the transition to the latest software update has not been entirely smooth for everyone, and a number of issues have been reported by users that significantly impact their daily workflow. This article lists the most prominent challenges users have faced since updating to macOS Sonoma 14.4, and offers potential solutions where available. USB...
Top Rated Comments
So, going to continue with the series 4 for now. Fortunately, the battery life is still all day for me.