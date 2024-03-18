iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone is Imminent

iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 should be released within the next few days, with a build number of 21E235, according to a source with a proven track record.



MacRumors previously reported that Apple was internally testing iOS 17.4.1. As a minor update for the iPhone, it will likely address software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear if the update will include any other changes.

As to be expected, Apple has also been internally testing iOS 17.5, and the first beta of that update is likely to be released this week.

We consider it likely that there will also be a macOS 14.4.1 update for the Mac at some point, as there have been complaints about several bugs on macOS 14.4 related to USB hubs, Java, Bluetooth, printers, audio plugins, and more.