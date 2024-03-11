Apple Preparing iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone

Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week.



Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1.

iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities.

It is unclear when iOS 17.4.1 will be released, but the update's appearance in our logs suggests it will likely be available this week or next week.

Apple is also internally testing iOS 17.5, which should be available for beta testing soon.