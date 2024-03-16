Top Stories: iPhone Apps via Web in EU, iOS 17.4.1 Coming Soon, and More

Apple news and rumors settled down a bit this week following the launch of the M3 MacBook Air, but there was still plenty to talk about including Apple's ongoing changes to satisfy the EU's Digital Markets Act and signs of an upcoming iOS update likely to address some bugs.

We're also looking forward to new iPad Pro and iPad Air models coming in the next few weeks or so, plus the iPhone 16 lineup later this year, so read on for the latest on these stories and more!

Apple Announces Ability to Download iPhone Apps From Websites in EU

Apple this week announced that iPhone users in the EU will soon be able to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers. Apple says web distribution will be available in a software update that will be released "later this spring," which likely refers to iOS 17.5.

Apple already added support for alternative app marketplaces on the iPhone in the EU with iOS 17.4, released earlier this month.

These changes are a result of the EU's Digital Markets Act, which Apple has strongly opposed but reluctantly complied with.

Apple Preparing iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone

Apple is internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. It is unclear exactly when the update will be released to the public.

Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities.

2024 iPad Pro: Key Rumors to Be Aware of Ahead of Announcement

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects new iPad Pro and iPad Air models to be released towards the "end of March" or in April. He also expects new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories to be released for iPads simultaneously.

M3 iPad Feature 3
We have recapped key rumors about the 2024 iPad Pro models ahead of the devices being announced, so be sure to check out our list of expected features and more.

Video Comparison: M3 MacBook Air vs. M3 MacBook Pro

Earlier this month, Apple updated the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with its latest-generation M3 chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and compatibility with two external displays when the laptop's lid is closed.

M3 Pro vs
In a recent video on our YouTube channel, we compared the new MacBook Air with the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip.

Every iPhone 16 Rumor We've Covered So Far

While the iPhone 16 lineup is still months away, there are already many rumors about the devices.

iPhone 16 Mock Header Updated 1
This week, we recapped every iPhone 16 rumor that we have heard about so far. Check out our list for an overview of new features and changes expected for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As usual, the devices are expected to be released in September, alongside iOS 18 and more.

Everything We Know About Apple's Next-Generation CarPlay

It has been nearly two years since Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, and it has still yet to become available in any vehicles. In an article this week, we recapped the latest information about the upcoming software system.

next generation carplay multi display
Next-generation CarPlay will have deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster, climate controls, FM radio, and more. It will also support multiple displays across the dashboard, and offer a variety of personalization options.

iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Expected to Depreciate Heavily

Tuesday March 12, 2024 9:04 am PDT by
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Monday March 11, 2024 7:51 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Would Expand to These 8 U.S. States… Two Years Ago

Thursday March 14, 2024 7:33 am PDT by
In just four U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues. Adoption of the feature has been slow since Apple first announced it in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available in Arizona,...
hey siri banner apple

Apple Buys DarwinAI Ahead of Major Generative AI Updates Coming in iOS 18

Thursday March 14, 2024 10:27 am PDT by
Apple acquired Canada-based company DarwinAI earlier this year to build out its AI team, reports Bloomberg. DarwinAI created AI technology for inspecting components during the manufacturing process, and it also had a focus on making smaller and more efficient AI systems. DarwinAI's website and social media accounts have been taken offline following Apple's purchase. Dozens of former DarwinAI ...
AirPods Pro Case With Screen

AirPods Case With Touchscreen Knock-Off Copies Apple Patent

Thursday March 14, 2024 4:29 am PDT by
Apple registers many patents most of which never see the light of day as consumer products – officially, that is. One burgeoning knock-off merchant in China has apparently taken cues from an idea Apple had in 2021 for AirPods featuring a case with a built-in touchscreen display. Pictures and video shared on X (Twitter) by occasional leaker @lipilipsi show production units of counterfeit...
apple vision pro virtual keyboard

Apple Vision Pro Likely to Launch in These Nine Countries Next

Wednesday March 13, 2024 4:55 pm PDT by
Apple will soon add 12 new languages to the virtual keyboard on the Vision Pro, based on code discovered by MacRumors. Right now, the Apple Vision Pro keyboard only supports English (US) and Emoji, which makes sense as it is limited to the United States. To bring the Vision Pro to new countries, Apple needs to add support for additional languages. The code indicates the following languages...
M3 iPad Feature 3

2024 iPad Pro: Key Rumors to Be Aware of Ahead of Announcement

Monday March 11, 2024 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to be announced in a matter of weeks, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated new machines? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in...
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective Gray

Five Key Upgrades Coming to iPhone 16

Friday March 15, 2024 1:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone is Apple's top-selling product, and it gets an update every year. In 2024, we're expecting the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, with an arguably more interesting feature set than we got with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Capture Button All four iPhone 16 models are set to get a whole new button, which will be...
