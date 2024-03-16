Top Stories: iPhone Apps via Web in EU, iOS 17.4.1 Coming Soon, and More

Apple news and rumors settled down a bit this week following the launch of the M3 MacBook Air, but there was still plenty to talk about including Apple's ongoing changes to satisfy the EU's Digital Markets Act and signs of an upcoming iOS update likely to address some bugs.



We're also looking forward to new iPad Pro and iPad Air models coming in the next few weeks or so, plus the iPhone 16 lineup later this year, so read on for the latest on these stories and more!



Apple Announces Ability to Download iPhone Apps From Websites in EU

Apple this week announced that iPhone users in the EU will soon be able to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers. Apple says web distribution will be available in a software update that will be released "later this spring," which likely refers to iOS 17.5.



Apple already added support for alternative app marketplaces on the iPhone in the EU with iOS 17.4, released earlier this month.

These changes are a result of the EU's Digital Markets Act, which Apple has strongly opposed but reluctantly complied with.



Apple Preparing iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone

Apple is internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. It is unclear exactly when the update will be released to the public.



Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities.



2024 iPad Pro: Key Rumors to Be Aware of Ahead of Announcement

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects new iPad Pro and iPad Air models to be released towards the "end of March" or in April. He also expects new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories to be released for iPads simultaneously.



We have recapped key rumors about the 2024 iPad Pro models ahead of the devices being announced, so be sure to check out our list of expected features and more.



Video Comparison: M3 MacBook Air vs. M3 MacBook Pro

Earlier this month, Apple updated the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with its latest-generation M3 chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and compatibility with two external displays when the laptop's lid is closed.



In a recent video on our YouTube channel, we compared the new MacBook Air with the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip.

Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube for even more Apple news and rumors!



Every iPhone 16 Rumor We've Covered So Far

While the iPhone 16 lineup is still months away, there are already many rumors about the devices.



This week, we recapped every iPhone 16 rumor that we have heard about so far. Check out our list for an overview of new features and changes expected for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As usual, the devices are expected to be released in September, alongside iOS 18 and more.



Everything We Know About Apple's Next-Generation CarPlay

It has been nearly two years since Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, and it has still yet to become available in any vehicles. In an article this week, we recapped the latest information about the upcoming software system.



Next-generation CarPlay will have deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster, climate controls, FM radio, and more. It will also support multiple displays across the dashboard, and offer a variety of personalization options.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!