Google Chrome Gains Real-Time URL Protection on Mac and iOS
Google today announced that it is upgrading Google Safe Browsing with real-time URL protection to keep Chrome users safe from malicious websites. Safe Browsing is designed to protect against phishing attacks, malware, and unwanted software by checking URLs against a master list.
The Standard protection for Chrome previously used a list that is stored on device and updated every 30 to 60 minutes, but now websites will be checked against Google's server-side list of known bad sites in real time. Google says it expects to block 25 percent more phishing attempts with the change.
Google is partnering with Fastly to operate an Oblivious HTTP privacy server between Chrome and Safe Browsing in order to preserve user privacy. Safe Browsing does not see the user's IP address, and Safe Browsing checks are mixed with those sent from other Chrome users.
Chrome users can alternatively opt in to Enhanced Protection, a Safe Browsing mode that uses AI to block attacks and offers protection against malicious Chrome extensions.
Google also recently updated Password Checkup on iOS devices. In addition to making users aware of compromised passwords, it will flag weak and reused passwords as well.
Chrome is a free browser that is available as an alternative to Safari on the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
