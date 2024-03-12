Amazon Introduces New Record Low Price on 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air, Plus $100 Off Previous Gen Models

Amazon this week introduced one of the first discounts on Apple's brand new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. Only one model is on sale: the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in Starlight is available for $1,234.00, down from $1,299.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $65 off, this is a new all-time low price on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. Best Buy has a larger selection of deals with essentially every 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale at $50 off, but the catch is you'll need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see the deals.



Additionally, we're tracking fresh discounts on the previous generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at Best Buy. You can get the 256GB model for $899.00 in all colors and the 512GB model for $1,099.00 in all colors. Both of these are $100 markdowns and all-time low prices.

Apple's MacBook Air lineup can be a bit confusing to navigate, so be sure to read our buyer's guides comparing the generations and the difference between Apple's M2 and M3 chips. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.