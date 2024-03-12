Amazon Introduces New Record Low Price on 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air, Plus $100 Off Previous Gen Models

Amazon this week introduced one of the first discounts on Apple's brand new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. Only one model is on sale: the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in Starlight is available for $1,234.00, down from $1,299.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $65 off, this is a new all-time low price on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. Best Buy has a larger selection of deals with essentially every 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale at $50 off, but the catch is you'll need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see the deals.
Additionally, we're tracking fresh discounts on the previous generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at Best Buy. You can get the 256GB model for $899.00 in all colors and the 512GB model for $1,099.00 in all colors. Both of these are $100 markdowns and all-time low prices.
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear when...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
Earlier this week, Apple announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, the first Mac updates of the year featuring M3 series chips. But there are other Macs in Apple's lineup still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. So, where do the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead? Here's what the latest rumors say. Mac Mini Apple announced ...
iOS 17.4 was released last week following over a month of beta testing, and the update includes many new features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 17.4 introduces major changes to the App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay in the EU, in response to the Digital Markets Act. Other new features include Apple Podcasts transcripts, an iMessage security upgrade, new emoji options, and more. Below, we...
Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including some of the first notable M2 iPad Pro discounts in months, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get...