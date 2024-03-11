Apple CEO Tim Cook Makes Unusual Appearance in Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Premiere Video

Apple CEO Tim Cook today appeared in Porsche's video announcement for the Taycan Turbo GT electric performance car.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the most powerful production car the brand has ever made. During its premiere video, Porsche briefly showed off its custom race engineer cockpit app for the Vision Pro that allows a spectator to view laps from the perspective of the driver accompanied by key statistics and a track map in 3D space.



Speaking to Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, Cook congratulated the automaker on the new vehicle and highlighted the potential of the Vision Pro headset to "reimagine track experiences."

Good morning, Oliver. Congratulations to you and the Porsche team on the new record you've set with this incredible new vehicle. It's these kinds of extraordinary milestones that show the world what can happen when a team of incredibly dedicated people come together to break new ground on a big idea. Porsche has always been known for excellence and we're proud to see a number of our products play a role in what you do and it's so great to see Apple Vision Pro helping reimagine track experiences. I believe deeply that spatial computing has the potential to revolutionize virtually every industry and you're showing one of the many ways Apple Vision Pro is going to make the impossible possible.

The CEOs noted their companies' partnerships over the years, such as the Porsche app and Apple CarPlay integration. Porsche is often among the first automakers to adopt and integrate with Apple technologies, such as Apple CarPlay, a native Apple Music app, vehicle functions in Apple CarPlay, and the next-generation CarPlay experience. The brand even offers CarPlay-equipped audio systems compatible with classic Porsche vehicles dating as far back as the 1960s. Nevertheless, Cook's appearance in another company's announcement video is unusual.

