Porsche Launches CarPlay Radios for Classic Porsches
Porsche has recently launched new CarPlay-equipped audio systems compatible with classic Porsche vehicles dating as far back as the 1960s (via TechCrunch).
Currently available only in Europe, the systems are available in a 1-DIN size for the 911 and other Porsches with the narrow-format radio standard and a 2-DIN size for the more recent 986 and 996 models supporting larger radio sizes. Pricing comes in at around 1350 euros for the 1-DIN model and 1520 euros for the 2-DIN model.
The audio systems are designed with a Porsche look to match their compatible vehicles, although any touchscreen will obviously look somewhat out of place in a vintage vehicle. In addition to CarPlay, other modern features like onboard navigation and DAB+ digital audio are also supported.
As an owner of a Porsche 996 this is great. Allows you to keep your car with a "factory" Porsche look with out having to put some janky head unit in that was never designed for the car and doesn't fit very well.
Very interesting target group. To me this is not appealing, very dumb imho!
Other manufacturers should really do this but most are not interested in keeping their older cars on the road as Porsche is.