Porsche Launches CarPlay Radios for Classic Porsches

Porsche has recently launched new CarPlay-equipped audio systems compatible with classic Porsche vehicles dating as far back as the 1960s (via TechCrunch).



Currently available only in Europe, the systems are available in a 1-DIN size for the 911 and other Porsches with the narrow-format radio standard and a 2-DIN size for the more recent 986 and 996 models supporting larger radio sizes. Pricing comes in at around 1350 euros for the 1-DIN model and 1520 euros for the 2-DIN model.

The audio systems are designed with a Porsche look to match their compatible vehicles, although any touchscreen will obviously look somewhat out of place in a vintage vehicle. In addition to CarPlay , other modern features like onboard navigation and DAB+ digital audio are also supported.