Apple's Eighth Retail Store in Shanghai Expected to Open This Month

Apple today announced the imminent opening of its eighth retail store in central Shanghai, China, which will be named Apple Jing'an.



Located on Nanjing West Road in the Jing'an District (named after its famous ancient Jing'an Temple), Apple Jing'an will become the 57th Apple store in mainland China. Local reports suggest it will be the second largest store in the city.

Embracing a floral theme, the storefront is currently draped in a veil of blooming flowers. To celebrate the opening, Apple has also made a special wallpaper for Apple devices available to download on its China website.

Apple has not yet revealed when the store will begin to welcome customers, but local reports suggest it will open its doors later this month.

Apple is currently grappling with a significant slump in demand for iPhone sales in the country, with a recent report by CounterPoint Research suggesting ‌iPhone‌ sales dropped by 24 percent in the first six weeks of 2024 alone.