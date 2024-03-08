Apple's Eighth Retail Store in Shanghai Expected to Open This Month
Apple today announced the imminent opening of its eighth retail store in central Shanghai, China, which will be named Apple Jing'an.
Located on Nanjing West Road in the Jing'an District (named after its famous ancient Jing'an Temple), Apple Jing'an will become the 57th Apple store in mainland China. Local reports suggest it will be the second largest store in the city.
Embracing a floral theme, the storefront is currently draped in a veil of blooming flowers. To celebrate the opening, Apple has also made a special wallpaper for Apple devices available to download on its China website.
Apple has not yet revealed when the store will begin to welcome customers, but local reports suggest it will open its doors later this month.
Apple is currently grappling with a significant slump in demand for iPhone sales in the country, with a recent report by CounterPoint Research suggesting iPhone sales dropped by 24 percent in the first six weeks of 2024 alone.
Popular Stories
Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with the changes reflected on its website. Apple slightly increased trade-in values for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch...
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Apple has released iOS 17.4, its biggest iPhone software update of the year so far, featuring a number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 10 new things that your iPhone will be able to do after you've installed the update, which became available on Tuesday, March 5. Be sure to check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your ...
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...