EU Probes Apple's Decision to Shut Down Epic's Developer Account
The European Commission has requested "further explanations" from Apple over its decision yesterday to terminate the developer account of Epic Games, the Financial Times reports.
The EC said it was investigating under the Digital Markets Act, a new law aimed at curbing the power of the biggest online platforms. Tech companies faced a March 7 deadline to comply with the legislation. The commission added that it was also evaluating whether Apple's actions might have breached other EU laws.
More to follow...
Popular Stories
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
iOS 17.4 is expected to be released to all users this week. The update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone, as outlined below. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji, introduces Apple Cash virtual card numbers, further...
Apple today discontinued the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, which launched in November 2020 as one of the first Apple silicon Macs. In the U.S., the MacBook Air lineup now consists of the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip starting at $999, the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip starting at $1,099, and the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip starting at $1,299. For more details about...
Top Rated Comments