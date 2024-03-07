Apple TV+ Announces 'Friday Night Baseball' Returns Later This Month

Apple and Major League Baseball today announced that "Friday Night Baseball" is returning for the 2024 season, which begins later this month.



Friday Night Baseball is included with an Apple TV+ subscription in 60 countries and regions. The weekly doubleheader begins Friday, March 29, with the New York Yankees vs. the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the St. Louis Cardinals:

Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 26 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. "Friday Night Baseball" will begin on opening weekend of the 2024 season — Friday, March 29 — with some of the game's biggest stars taking center stage. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and the new-look New York Yankees lineup taking on the Houston Astros. And beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals.

A schedule of Friday Night Baseball games through June 28 is included in Apple's announcement.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month in the U.S., with various free trial options available. The subscription-based service is built into the Apple TV app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV box, Apple Vision Pro, select Xbox and PlayStation consoles, select smart TVs and streaming devices, and online at tv.apple.com.

Baseball fans can also keep track of MLB scores in the new Apple Sports app.