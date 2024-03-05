ChatGPT for iPhone and iPad Can Now Read Responses Out Loud

OpenAI has announced a new Read Aloud feature for its official ChatGPT app for iPhone and iPad that allows users to have the chat bot read responses out loud in one of five voice options.



In the app, tap and hold the chat bot's text response, and then tap Read Aloud. You can also play, pause, or rewind the readout. The feature, which is also available on the web version of ChatGPT, adds another layer of voice-based interaction, and builds on the existing Voice Chat feature, which gives users the option of speaking conversationally with the chat bot instead of typing.

Read Aloud can speak 37 languages and can auto-detect the language of the text that it is reading. OpenAI says the feature should enhance accessibility for users with visual impairments or reading difficulties, such as dyslexia. It also hopes Read Aloud improves engagement by personalizing the interaction, while also supporting language learning.

ChatGPT can now read responses to you. On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud”. We’ve also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message. pic.twitter.com/KevIkgAFbG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 4, 2024

As most people will know by now, ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative artificial intelligence to answer questions and provide advice on all manner of subjects. History is synced across devices, so you can see your ChatGPT interactions both on the web and on iOS devices, and it integrates the Whisper speech recognition system.