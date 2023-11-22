ChatGPT iPhone App's Voice Chat Feature Now Free to All Users

by

OpenAI has announced that the voice chats feature in its official ChatGPT app for iPhone and iPad is now available for everyone to use, no subscription required.

chatgpt for iphone feature
OpenAI introduced voice chats in its ChatGPT app back in September. The feature gives users the option of speaking conversationally with the chat bot instead of typing, but it was previously only available to Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

Tuesday's announcement by OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman changes all that, and ChatGPT Voice has now rolled out for all free users on iOS and Android.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has long been accessible on the web and has previously been made available on iOS through multiple third-party apps, many of which are little better than scam apps, but the legitimate app gives users a safe way to use ChatGPT on the go.

For those unfamiliar with ChatGPT, it is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative artificial intelligence to answer questions and provide advice on all manner of subjects. History is synced across devices, so you can see your ChatGPT interactions both on the web and on iOS devices, and it integrates the Whisper speech recognition system.


In case you hadn't heard, it's been a tumultuous few days at OpenAI. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, was initally ousted from his position as CEO last Friday, shocking the company's investors and employees, who were informed via an internal message and the company's blog post​​. The dismissal was apparently due to internal disagreements over the direction of OpenAI​.

Almost all of the staff at OpenAI threatened to resign if Altman was not reinstated. Then things took a turn on Wednesday morning when OpenAI reached an agreement for Altman to return as CEO. This return is coupled with the establishment of a new board featuring Bret Taylor, formerly co-CEO of Salesforce, as chair, and Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Microsoft, a financial backer of OpenAI, welcomed the changes. "We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I'm looking forward to returning to OpenAI," said Altman in an earlier post.

An OpenAI account is required to use the ChatGPT app, and it can be downloaded from the App Store. [Direct Link]

Tag: ChatGPT

Top Rated Comments

kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
30 minutes ago at 03:45 am
Looking forward to the time when Siri, Alexa and all the rest will be able to hold a conversation. That kind of interaction has been promised for so long, but LLMs might actually make it happen.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

25 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Friday November 17, 2023 2:04 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 25 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article149 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Changes

Monday November 20, 2023 7:18 am PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming box. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower pricing, and more. A...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone

Monday November 20, 2023 10:21 am PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.2 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs within the past few days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, released earlier this month, so...
Read Full Article73 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now: AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and More

Monday November 20, 2023 3:01 pm PST by
Black Friday is now just a few days away, and Apple products are seeing major discounts across various online retailers right now, with the year's best prices on AirPods, iPad, MacBook, and more. Of course, there's no guarantee that better prices won't appear later in the holiday season, but if you want to shop right now these are the best deals currently available on each product. Note:...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 17 New Features

Friday November 17, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 17 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The...
Read Full Article98 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

First Alleged iPhone 16 Pro Component Leak Reveals Redesigned Battery

Monday November 20, 2023 4:43 am PST by
Images purporting to depict a new battery designed for the iPhone 16 Pro today leaked online, showing a new metal casing and a slightly larger capacity. The images come from the leaker known as "Kosutami," who has disseminated accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. If authentic, the images are the first to be shared of the iPhone 16's components. The battery is said to be...
Read Full Article78 comments
Apple WWDC23 MacBook Air 15 in color lineup 230605

Apple Plans to Equip MacBooks With In-House Cellular Modems

Monday November 20, 2023 2:40 am PST by
Apple eventually plans to build its own custom modem into cellular MacBook models that could arrive in 2028 at the earliest, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has reportedly been working on its own modem since 2018, as it seeks to move away from Qualcomm's component currently used in iPhones. The timeframe for launching the modem has slipped several times and is now expected to be...
Read Full Article140 comments
macbook green

All-Time Low Prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Line for Black Friday

Monday November 20, 2023 7:02 am PST by
Now that we're in Black Friday week, discounts on a range of Apple products have become abundant at numerous retailers. For MacBooks, you'll find all of the best deals available at Best Buy this season, particularly for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article29 comments