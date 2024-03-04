Apple Ups Mac Trade-In Prices Following M3 MacBook Air Launch

Apple today increased the trade-in values for some Macs, with the update coming alongside the launch of new 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models.



Mac users who opt to trade in an old machine can get between $120 and $1315, with the values increased from the prior $115 to $1070 range. Most of the trade-in values have seen only minor increases or have stayed the same, but the Mac Studio has driven values up.

Apple is now offering up to $1315 when trading in a ‌Mac Studio‌, with the prior maximum at $1070.

MacBook Pro - Up to $1000 (Up from $990)

- Up to $1000 (Up from $990) MacBook Air - Up to $550 (No change)

- Up to $550 (No change) MacBook - Up to $160 (Up from $150)

- Up to $160 (Up from $150) iMac - Up to $440 (No change)

- Up to $440 (No change) iMac Pro - Up to $500 (No change)

- Up to $500 (No change) Mac mini - Up to $400 (Down from $410)

- Up to $400 (Down from $410) Mac Studio - Up to $1315 (Up from $1070)

- Up to $1315 (Up from $1070) Mac Pro - Up to $800 (Down from $900)

Trade-in values vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of the Mac that's being traded in. Macs can be traded in toward the purchase of a new device or the value can be added toward an Apple Gift Card.

Values for trading in other devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch have not changed.