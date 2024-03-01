Google Boosts Chrome's Web Search Suggestions on Mobile and Desktop

Google has announced a trio of new Chrome browser features for desktop and mobile that aim to provide more helpful suggestions when searching the web, even over poor data connections.



On desktop, users who are signed into Chrome and open a new tab will now see suggestions in the search field related to their previous searches based on similar things others are looking for. For example, if you recently searched for "Japchae," you might see suggestions for other popular Korean dishes.

Elsewhere, Google says it has also improved image results. Previously, Chrome only displayed images for search suggestions in the address bar that matched a specific product users were looking for. Now on iOS and Android, Chrome will show images for broader shopping categories and products based on simple searches.

Lastly, Chrome on Android and iOS now has improved on-device capabilities that will give users search suggestions even when they have a poor network conntection. Google claims this will also mean more helpful suggestions when Incognito Mode is enabled.

Google says the three new features are now gradually being rolled out to Chrome users. The changes follow last week's launch of a new generative AI-based "Help me Write" feature that is available for Chrome browser for desktops.