Ridley Scott's Action Epic 'Napoleon' Coming to Apple TV+ on March 1

by

Apple Original Films' historical action epic "Napoleon" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 1, 2024, the company has announced.


Directed by Ridley Scott, best known for films including "Alien," "Blade Runner," and "Gladiator," his new biopic stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader.

The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

"Napoleon" has received Academy Award nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects. This year's Oscar winners will be announced at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10.

Scott's film has drawn both praise and criticism from audiences and reviewers. It has been recognized for its technical excellence, epic battle scenes, and some strong performances, including Vanessa Kirby's portrayal of Josephine in particular. But the script has also faced some criticism for its historical accuracy and a somewhat shallow exploration of a complex historical figure.

Scott is also releasing a four-hour-long cut of "Napoleon", exclusive to ‌Apple TV+‌, with extra scenes and the potential to address some of these criticisms, although it's not clear when this will arrive on the streaming service.

‌Apple TV+‌ received a price increase in October, and the service now costs $9.99 per month in the U.S. for new and existing subscribers.

3 minutes ago at 05:43 am
Waiting for 4 hr version.
Wish that would go in theaters. With a piss break.
