Sonos to Launch $449 Headphones in June to Compete With Apple's AirPods Max

Sonos, known for its range of speakers and home theater products, is set to enter the headphone market in 2024. Rumors last year indicated Sonos would release headphones as soon as April 2024, but a new report today from Bloomberg suggests Sonos has delayed the launch due to a software issue.



The headphones are expected to be available for purchase in the first half of June, with the launch pushed back while the software problem is addressed. Sonos is solving a problem with how the headphones connect to Wi-Fi networks.

Sonos is aiming to take on the AirPods Max with the Sonos headphones, which will have a price tag of $449 and an over-ear design. The headphones will be available in black and white, and are expected to include features like voice control navigation and synchronization with Sonos speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.

Apple's ‌AirPods Max‌ headphones are priced at $549, but third-party retailers often have them available at a discount. Apple has not updated the ‌AirPods Max‌ since their 2020 launch, and they are nearing four years old.

We are expecting a refresh at some point this year, but rumors indicate Apple doesn't have plans for major new features. Instead, the ‌AirPods Max‌ will get a USB-C port, new colors, and little else.

Sonos is well-established in the speaker market and is the go-to for those who don't mind an expensive home theater setup, so the Sonos headphones could sell well if Sonos offers high-quality sound and deeper customization than is available with Apple's audio products.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence confirmed in November 2023 that Sonos is set to enter a new market, and he said the company's offering would "delight customers and drive immediate revenue." Spence said Sonos will generate more than $100 million from new products in 2024, and that the new device would account for a large portion of the revenue in the second half of 2024.

In addition to headphones, Sonos also plans to unveil a set-top box to rival the Apple TV. That device could come as soon as late 2024. If Sonos sees success with the headphones, earbuds that rival the AirPods could come in the future.