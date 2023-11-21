Sonos to Launch $400+ Headphones and Set-Top Box, Competing with Apple Devices

by

Popular speaker company Sonos is planning to enter several new product markets that will see it competing with Apple devices, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

airpods max cyber
Upcoming over-ear headphones will take on the AirPods Max, which Apple has not yet updated. Sonos plans to offer the headphones in black and white, and features will include voice control navigation and synchronization with Sonos speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers. Sonos plans to price its over-ear headphones at $400 to $500, which is in line with the ‌AirPods Max‌ as well as over-ear headphones from companies like Sony and Bose.

Bloomberg's report suggests that Sonos isn't aiming to introduce a more technical feature set than Apple provides, with the company instead focusing on customization and fine-tuning sound with a "Passport" app. Sonos has been working on the headphones for several years, and they are set to be available as early as April 2024. In the future, the company may also develop a set of earbuds that would be similar to the AirPods.

In late 2024 or 2025, Sonos will introduce a set-top streaming box akin to the Apple TV. The device will serve as a hub for Sonos audio equipment with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and it will offer apps and streaming services much like existing set-top boxes.

Sonos is developing an Android-based operating system for the set-top box, expected to be priced somewhere between $150 and $200. Talks are being conducted with cable companies about possible live television offerings, and Sonos may even create its own video service.

Sonos is developing new amplifiers and in-ceiling speakers for professional installers, a version of the Era 100 speakers for businesses, and a high-end TV sound bar that will be an update to the Arc. For consumers, Sonos is developing a new version of the Sub that will sync with the planned set-top box, along with an updated Roam speaker.

Earlier this month, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence confirmed that Sonos is planning to enter a new product category that will "complement" current Sonos devices and that will "delight customers and drive immediate revenue." Sonos expects to generate more than $100 million from new products in 2024.

Tags: Bloomberg, Sonos

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
40 minutes ago at 10:50 am
The headphones make sense. The set top box, does not.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamasmith Avatar
iamasmith
36 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Set top box? #latetotheparty ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
c84216 Avatar
c84216
33 minutes ago at 10:57 am
This SCREAMS that Sonos is going to move toward walling off their ecosystem or walling certain features behind their own interoperation. In other words, I’d think twice about investing in Sonos equipment if I weren’t ready for that possibility.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matttarantino Avatar
matttarantino
33 minutes ago at 10:58 am
I think the ability for AirPods to magically connect and switch between Apple devices would keep me from exploring these
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dorv Avatar
Dorv
29 minutes ago at 11:01 am
I'm all for Sonos jumping in here, especially in the STB market. Customers need some innovation in this space.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
24 minutes ago at 11:06 am
They would be competing more with Nvidia Shield than Apple TV.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

25 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Friday November 17, 2023 2:04 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 25 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article149 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 17 New Features

Friday November 17, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 17 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The...
Read Full Article98 comments
ipad red

4 Best Black Friday iPad Deals

Friday November 17, 2023 10:19 am PST by
Even though there's still one week until Black Friday, we're tracking a number of all-time low prices on iPads today. This also includes record lows on iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. iPads Starting...
Read Full Article19 comments
Apple WWDC23 MacBook Air 15 in color lineup 230605

Apple Plans to Equip MacBooks With In-House Cellular Modems

Monday November 20, 2023 2:40 am PST by
Apple eventually plans to build its own custom modem into cellular MacBook models that could arrive in 2028 at the earliest, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has reportedly been working on its own modem since 2018, as it seeks to move away from Qualcomm's component currently used in iPhones. The timeframe for launching the modem has slipped several times and is now expected to be...
Read Full Article136 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone

Monday November 20, 2023 10:21 am PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.2 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs within the past few days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, released earlier this month, so...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

First Alleged iPhone 16 Pro Component Leak Reveals Redesigned Battery

Monday November 20, 2023 4:43 am PST by
Images purporting to depict a new battery designed for the iPhone 16 Pro today leaked online, showing a new metal casing and a slightly larger capacity. The images come from the leaker known as "Kosutami," who has disseminated accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. If authentic, the images are the first to be shared of the iPhone 16's components. The battery is said to be...
Read Full Article71 comments