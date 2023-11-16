Sonos Announces Plans to Enter Major New Product Category, Likely Headphones
Sonos today announced plans to expand into a new "multi-billion dollar" product category in 2024, which is widely believed to be headphones. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence declined to give specific details on the company's plans, but he said that the new product will "complement" current Sonos devices and will "delight customers and drive immediate revenue."
Spence said that Sonos believes it will generate more than $100 million from new products in 2024, and the new product will account for a "large portion" of this revenue in the second half of the year.
There have been rumors for years now that Sonos intends to enter the headphone market with a pair of wireless headphones that could be similar in design to over-ear headphones like the AirPods Max. Sonos has never confirmed its work on headphones, but a leaked internal memo that was obtained by Bloomberg earlier today confirmed that the company does indeed have a headphone division.
Right now, Sonos develops wireless speakers, soundbars, and other home theater devices, so headphones seem to be a logical next step for the company. As Sonos manufactures higher-end devices, the first headphones could perhaps be designed to compete with over-ear headphones from companies like Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Shure, and Bowers & Wilkins, but Sonos could also target the AirPods market.
Bloomberg in 2019 said that Sonos was targeting a $300 price point and was focusing on features like audio quality and multi-service interoperability, but it has been several years since new details emerged.
Sonos speakers already compete with Apple's speakers, so a set of heaadphones that serve as an alternative to AirPods Max and Beats would not be a surprise. At this point, little is known about Sonos' plans for the headphones, and there is no specific launch date that has been shared.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Apple last week launched its new MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. We already took a look at the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but we also wanted to test out the top-of-the-line M3 Max chip to see how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the M3 Pro's performance was disappointing overall compared to the M2 Pro and even the M1 Pro, the...
Apple is continuing on with the beta testing of a new iOS 17.2 update, and the third beta includes new features and refinements for existing features. We are still early in the beta testing process, which means there are new discoveries to make. iOS 17.2 beta 3 is available to developers right now, but Apple should be making the update available to public beta testers later this week. Appl...
Apple internally believes its iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates next year will be "ambitious and compelling," thanks to major new software features and designs in the works for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. That's according to the latest information relayed by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. While little is known about the specifics, many of the changes are...
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 16 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger...
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
Top Rated Comments