Netflix No Longer Allowing Subscribers to Pay Through Apple's App Store
Netflix subscribers who still pay their monthly fees through the App Store in-app purchase system will soon need to add a new payment method to keep their accounts active, Netflix is telling customers.
Though Netflix stopped allowing customers to subscribe to its streaming service on iOS devices way back in 2018, it has allowed customers that were already subscribed that way to continue using in-app purchase to pay. Payment through Apple's platform is set to stop, however, because Netflix does not want to continue to pay Apple a 15 percent cut of those subscription fees.
As noted by 9to5Mac, the U.S. Netflix support site now says that customers in "some" countries will need to add a new payment method. It isn't clear which countries the new Netflix policy is applicable to, but given that it was added to the U.S. site, it likely applies to customers in the United States.
Some Apple-billed members in select countries may be prompted to add a new payment method to continue their subscription.
There is no word on how many Netflix subscribers are still paying through in-app purchase since it's been nearly six years since Netflix removed the option. Since 2018, Netflix has required customers who have Apple devices to sign up for a new Netflix subscription on the Netflix website. There is no option to subscribe through the Netflix app on the iPhone or iPad, and these devices open to a sign-in screen.
When Netflix first removed the option to pay through the App Store, it said customers who paid for subscriptions with in-app purchases could continue to use that billing method until their accounts were canceled, but Netflix seems to have run out of patience.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
With the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022, Apple introduced the Dynamic Island, which can morph and expand to display system alerts, sports scores, and a variety of other information. The feature makes the space surrounding the front camera and Face ID sensors useful compared to the notch on older iPhone models. Apple explored a variety of ideas for the iPhone's notch area over the years before...
With iOS 17.4, set to arrive in March 2024, Apple is bringing a new cryptographic security feature to iMessage called PQ3. This "groundbreaking" and "state-of-the-art" protocol provides "extensive defenses against even highly sophisticated quantum attacks," according to Apple. Let's break down what that means. Apple's iMessage service already supports end-to-end encryption, but security...
A small number of Apple Vision Pro owners have claimed that their headsets developed a hairline crack down the middle of the front cover glass, despite having never been dropped or mishandled. Photo of hairline crack in Vision Pro front glass (credit: Reddit user Inphenite) The first report was posted in the subreddit /r/VisionPro about 18 days ago, and several more have appeared in the last...
Apple often holds its first media event of the year in March, so the company could be just weeks away from announcing new products. Below, we have outlined what to expect from a potential Apple Event this March. Past Apple Events in March Apple has held five events in March since 2015:Monday, March 9, 2015 Monday, March 21, 2016 Tuesday, March 27, 2018 Monday, March 25, 2019 Tuesday,...
Apple has been beta testing iOS 17.4 for nearly a month now. Below, we explain when the update is likely to be released to all users. In its press release announcing major App Store changes in the EU, which were implemented in response to new regulations under the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released at some point in March:Developers can learn about these...
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut "in 2024." This wording is shown on Apple's regional websites for the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many other countries. The iOS 17.4 beta includes code-level references to eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones...