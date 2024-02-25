iOS 18 Rumored to Have Design Changes, macOS Revamp Coming Later
iOS 18 will likely include some design changes, but a macOS revamp might be a year or two away, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is working to update the design of iOS as "early as this year." A sketchy rumor claimed that iOS 18 would feature some visionOS-inspired design elements, and while Gurman agreed that iOS could take some design cues from visionOS, he does not expect a "total overhaul that mirrors visionOS."
While he hedged with "as early as this year" wording today in regards to iOS design changes, Gurman was more firm about iOS 18 being redesigned in a November edition of his newsletter, when he said Apple's senior management had described iOS 18 as "ambitious and compelling," with "major new features and designs."
As for macOS, Gurman said Apple has started early work on design changes for that operating system that could debut in 2025 or 2026. The platform last received a major redesign with macOS Big Sur in 2020.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June.
