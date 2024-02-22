Spark Mail Gets 'My Writing Style' AI Email Assistant

Readdle today announced the launch of a new "My Writing Style" artificial intelligence feature created for the Spark email app.



Spark already had an option for using AI to write emails in different styles like formal, neutral, and friendly, but the updated AI option is designed to write emails in each user's own voice. According to Readdle, it is able to mirror style, tone, and personality traits "to a degree."

Users can enable Spark AI in the Spark Settings, and from there, the app will select three samples of recently sent emails to analyze writing style. This style will then be applied to AI-generated emails and replies.

AI-generated text can be edited and reviewed before it is sent, and there is an option to disable the feature for those who do not want to use it. Spark suggests that the tool is useful for journalists, content creators, researchers, academics, and professional teams.

Readdle recommends providing simple prompts to the AI to get the best results, such as "write an intro email to Bob and suggest setting up a call at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow."

Spark's AI tool uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI as its AI service provider, and it says that data is not used for model training nor stored for more than a month. Spark Premium is required to use the feature, with the Premium update priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year.