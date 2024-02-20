Apple COO Jeff Williams Visits Taiwan to Celebrate 50 Years of Foxconn

Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams is making a rare visit to Taiwan to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Foxconn, one of the company's key suppliers, Bloomberg reports.



Apple's COO is joined by senior vice president of operations Sabih Khan, as well as representatives from SoftBank and Arm. Foxconn assembles Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. The supplier is currently helping Apple shift some iPhone assembly to India as the company looks to diversify its global supply chain.

Williams last visited Taiwan in 2017 for TSMC's 30th anniversary celebrations. Apple CEO Tim Cook has not visited Taiwan since 2008. Williams spearheaded development of the Apple Watch and Apple's various health initiatives. He now oversees many vital areas of the company, including hardware and software design.

Williams is reportedly the frontrunner to succeed Cook as Apple's CEO. He is apparently "seen as the heir apparent" within the company, having run Apple's global operations under Cook's leadership, a role that Cook previously undertook for Steve Jobs prior to becoming CEO himself.