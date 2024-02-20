Apple COO Jeff Williams Visits Taiwan to Celebrate 50 Years of Foxconn
Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams is making a rare visit to Taiwan to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Foxconn, one of the company's key suppliers, Bloomberg reports.
Apple's COO is joined by senior vice president of operations Sabih Khan, as well as representatives from SoftBank and Arm. Foxconn assembles Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. The supplier is currently helping Apple shift some iPhone assembly to India as the company looks to diversify its global supply chain.
Williams last visited Taiwan in 2017 for TSMC's 30th anniversary celebrations. Apple CEO Tim Cook has not visited Taiwan since 2008. Williams spearheaded development of the Apple Watch and Apple's various health initiatives. He now oversees many vital areas of the company, including hardware and software design.
Williams is reportedly the frontrunner to succeed Cook as Apple's CEO. He is apparently "seen as the heir apparent" within the company, having run Apple's global operations under Cook's leadership, a role that Cook previously undertook for Steve Jobs prior to becoming CEO himself.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Following the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset, attention has shifted towards what is next on the company's agenda this year. As usual, March should be eventful for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what to expect...
Apple's recent iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. The Wall Street Journal last year reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID password, turn off ...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time? If your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until later this year when Apple unveils its next-generation version. Here's why. There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a...