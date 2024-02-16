Apple Negotiating With OLED Suppliers for Next Year's iPhone SE 4
Several of Apple's display suppliers have proposed their prices for supplying OLED displays for the fourth-generation iPhone SE, The Elec reports.
Samsung Display, BOE, and Tianma are all said to have entered their proposed prices for OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to launch next year. Previous iPhone SE models have all used LCD displays.
The report's sources said Samsung offered the lowest unit price of $30, BOE offered $35, and Tianma $40. Apple is reportedly haggling for $20, and negotiations are ongoing. Display manufacturers are believed to have been bidding to supply the panels since at least last August.
The panel prices are said to be a lot lower than suppliers charge for the OLED displays used in the iPhone 15, because the panels for the SE will use legacy parts identical to those used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, so the suppliers won't need to make new investments in R&D.
In that respect, Samsung is said to have an advantage over its rivals since the Korean company can use its existing iPhone 14 OLED inventory.
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a design similar to the iPhone 14. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to use the exact same battery found in the base model iPhone 14.
In addition, the new model is likely to be equipped with an Action button and USB-C port, which we've covered extensively in previous reports. As things stand, it could be one of the first devices to feature an Apple-designed modem chip, too.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Apple's next-generation A18 and M4 chips for future iPhone and Mac models will feature an upgraded Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores, according to a report today from the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. An upgraded Neural Engine would improve performance for AI/machine learning tasks. iOS 18 is rumored to have new generative AI features for Siri, Shortcuts, Messages,...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Top Rated Comments