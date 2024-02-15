TikTok Releases Vision Pro App With 'Immersive' Viewing Experience

TikTok today announced that it has released an app for Apple's Vision Pro headset. The app is optimized for visionOS's spatial design style, with TikTok promising a more "immersive" viewing experience for its short-form videos.
"Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view," said TikTok, in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The app has a familiar layout on the Vision Pro, with a main "For You" video feed, along with profiles, comments, search, and more. TikTok is available now on the Vision Pro's App Store, and additional images of the app can be found below.
There are still a handful of major social media, streaming video, and streaming music apps that are entirely unavailable on the Vision Pro, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, and WhatsApp. In the meantime, developer Christian Selig created an app called Juno for watching YouTube videos on the Vision Pro.
