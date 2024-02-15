TikTok Releases Vision Pro App With 'Immersive' Viewing Experience

by

TikTok today announced that it has released an app for Apple's Vision Pro headset. The app is optimized for visionOS's spatial design style, with TikTok promising a more "immersive" viewing experience for its short-form videos.

TikTok Vision Pro 1
"Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view," said TikTok, in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The app has a familiar layout on the Vision Pro, with a main "For You" video feed, along with profiles, comments, search, and more. TikTok is available now on the Vision Pro's App Store, and additional images of the app can be found below.

TikTok Vision Pro 2TikTok Vision Pro 3TikTok Vision Pro 4
There are still a handful of major social media, streaming video, and streaming music apps that are entirely unavailable on the Vision Pro, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, and WhatsApp. In the meantime, developer Christian Selig created an app called Juno for watching YouTube videos on the Vision Pro.

Top Rated Comments

coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
57 minutes ago at 06:19 am
At last, now I can endlessly scroll through cat videos and those goofy "Minecraft parkour" videos in style. :cool:
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BabyBoii Avatar
BabyBoii
54 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Now the CPC can be in your room with you ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
szw-mapple fan Avatar
szw-mapple fan
45 minutes ago at 06:31 am

If there was an app I didn't care about it had to be TikTok.

What about some really relevant apps!
TikTok might not be relevant to you but it’s still one of the top apps in the App Store. These apps lend legitimacy to the platform and other developers will follow, kind of like anchor stores in malls.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
53 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Finally the killer app. Dancing girls all day.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
57 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Not sure if I should applaud, but at least they getting an app out unlike like YouTube, Spotify, and netflix
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Amazing Iceman Avatar
Amazing Iceman
47 minutes ago at 06:29 am

Finally the killer app. Dancing girls all day.
In that case, ask them to allow you to surround you with videos playing simultaneously in a loop, or back-to-back.
And enjoy the show! ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
