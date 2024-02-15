Juno YouTube App for Vision Pro Gains New Features in First Update

by

Juno, developer Christian Selig's YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro, has received its first update since launching earlier this month, introducing several user-requested features like the ability to select video quality.

juno 1 1 youtube
Juno automatically selects the quality of videos based on its "best guess," says Selig, but previously provided no manual control. As of Juno 1.1, however, the UI includes a playback quality option, allowing users to select the resolution of the videos they watch.

The video player has also gained quick-access volume controls, allowing users to tweak Juno's playback volume without affecting the volume level of the whole system. Selig says that he's looking into ways to link the player's audio volume to the system volume, which hopefully comes as an option.

Another handy addition is the ability to open a video in Juno via Shortcuts or another app. To do so, users can simply replace "http://" in the URL with "juno://" (for example, juno://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7I0vHIWyO4). In addition, when Juno's video playback controls fade out, the system "grab bar" now also fades out to increase viewer immersion.

Elsewhere, the app's code has been improved to increase load time speed, an improved video scrubbing control has been added with a new custom view that expands on selection, and it's now easier to jump between playback speeds. Several bugs have also been squashed based on user feedback, and the player will no longer pause the video if the middle of the screen is tapped.

One of the reasons for Juno's popularity is that YouTube initially said it did not plan to offer a dedicated app on Apple's Vision Pro headset. While ‌iPad‌ apps are available on Vision Pro by default, developers can opt out of having their apps appear on the device, and YouTube opted out.

That was before Vision Pro launched. YouTube has since changed its tune and now claims that it is "excited" by the Vision Pro launch and that an app is on the company's roadmap, but it gave no hint of timing.

Juno for YouTube is priced at $4.99 and the app is available on the visionOS App Store.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: YouTube
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

slyronit Avatar
slyronit
34 minutes ago at 05:12 am
So there will be one post for each update of each app, I assume?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CheffyDude Avatar
CheffyDude
18 minutes ago at 05:28 am
I can only assume that MacRumours thinks that wearing the Vision Pro "In The Wild" is appropriate. Please, it is not.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
6 minutes ago at 05:40 am

So there will be one post for each update of each app, I assume?
Hey, have a heart. Think of the dozens of AVP owners using this app that need the info. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Monday February 12, 2024 7:51 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Read Full Article
problem jon stewart

Jon Stewart Confirms Apple Canceled Show: 'They Didn't Want Me to Say Things That Might Get Me in Trouble'

Monday February 12, 2024 11:17 am PST by
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Read Full Article302 comments
New Macs iPads iOS 17 4

New MacBook Airs and iPads, iOS 17.4, and More Expected Next Month

Monday February 12, 2024 9:08 am PST by
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Header Updated

iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Longest-Ever Battery Life

Monday February 12, 2024 5:40 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Read Full Article89 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These 5 New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday February 10, 2024 7:05 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Read Full Article
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

Did You Have an iPhone 7? You Could Receive Up to $349 From Apple

Wednesday February 14, 2024 3:00 am PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article