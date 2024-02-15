Apple Highlights Spatial Gaming on Vision Pro
Apple today highlighted spatial gaming experiences on the Vision Pro headset, claiming that it is "the beginning of a new era in gaming."
While over 250 games are available on the Vision Pro via Apple Arcade, the company drew particular attention to 12 "unique spatial games" offered exclusively via the gaming subscription service.
Spatial games built specifically for Arcade on Apple Vision Pro unlock amazing new gameplay opportunities by blending digital content with the physical world. visionOS delivers powerful spatial experiences with a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Players are able to slice apples with their hands as their living room transforms into their very own dojo in Super Fruit Ninja, tee up the perfect shot as they move freely around a quirky golf course right in their home in WHAT THE GOLF?, escape into a mesmerizing audiovisual experience in Synth Riders, and so much more.
The featured spatial games on Apple Arcade include:
- Game Room
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Cut the Rope 3
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- Patterned
- Illustrated
- Wylde Flowers
- stitch.
- Synth Riders
- LEGO Builder's Journey
- Bloons TD 6+
- Super Fruit Ninja
Apple added that "even more magical spatial gaming experiences" are coming soon to Apple Arcade, listing three upcoming titles:
- Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Spire Blast
Apple Arcade launched in 2019 and is available for $6.99 per month, providing access to hundreds of ad-free games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. The service is also included as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, which starts at $19.95 per month.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Top Rated Comments
Probably as much a $100 Fire Tablets ('https://a.co/d/3u3LvmN') benefit from iPad hype at 4X to much more pricing?
Probably as much as $100 Windows laptops ('https://a.co/d/4Fci4zq') & Chromebooks ('https://a.co/d/7SNFFFr') benefit from MBair & MBPro at anywhere from 10X the price to much more?
But let's focus our consternation & contempt on this ONE product, while ignoring the relative premiums Apple charges for the rest of the lineup. After all, all of those bargains are basically on par with the Apple versions of the same too. Just think: for only $350, one can get a laptop, tablet AND smart phone just as good as Apple's "crazy expensive" offerings of the same. After all, if any VR headset is an equivalent VR headset, a phone is but a phone, a laptop is but laptop, etc. /s
"Think different"