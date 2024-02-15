Apple Highlights Spatial Gaming on Vision Pro

Apple today highlighted spatial gaming experiences on the Vision Pro headset, claiming that it is "the beginning of a new era in gaming."



While over 250 games are available on the Vision Pro via Apple Arcade, the company drew particular attention to 12 "unique spatial games" offered exclusively via the gaming subscription service.

Spatial games built specifically for Arcade on Apple Vision Pro unlock amazing new gameplay opportunities by blending digital content with the physical world. visionOS delivers powerful spatial experiences with a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Players are able to slice apples with their hands as their living room transforms into their very own dojo in Super Fruit Ninja, tee up the perfect shot as they move freely around a quirky golf course right in their home in WHAT THE GOLF?, escape into a mesmerizing audiovisual experience in Synth Riders, and so much more.

The featured spatial games on ‌Apple Arcade‌ include:



Game Room

WHAT THE GOLF?

Cut the Rope 3

Jetpack Joyride 2

Patterned

Illustrated

Wylde Flowers

stitch.

Synth Riders

LEGO Builder's Journey

Bloons TD 6+

Super Fruit Ninja

Apple added that "even more magical spatial gaming experiences" are coming soon to ‌Apple Arcade‌, listing three upcoming titles:



Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Spire Blast

‌Apple Arcade‌ launched in 2019 and is available for $6.99 per month, providing access to hundreds of ad-free games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. The service is also included as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, which starts at $19.95 per month.