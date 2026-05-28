 Rivian Explains Why CarPlay Debate Will Become 'Completely Obsolete' - MacRumors
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Rivian Explains Why CarPlay Debate Will Become 'Completely Obsolete'

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On the latest episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast, Rivian's software chief Wassym Bensaid explained why the EV maker still refuses to offer Apple CarPlay.

Rivian Explains Why CarPlay Debate Will Become Completely Obsolete Feature
In short, Bensaid said Rivian does not want CarPlay to fully take over the software experience.

"The challenge with screen mirroring solutions is that they take over every single pixel in the car," he said.

Instead, Rivian prefers to offer its own interface with "end-to-end integration."

Bensaid added that "deep AI integration into the car" will eventually make the debate over offering CarPlay in vehicles "completely obsolete." He believes that Rivian owners will be able to access the core functionality of many apps through an AI agent, rather than needing to rely on CarPlay or Android Auto.

"I really believe that the way you interact with apps which are mono-threaded, single buttons, single icons, a lot of that will be now completely reshaped into a world where it will become an agentic integration that presents itself into a wholesome user experience to the user," Bensaid explained. However, he admitted that an AI agent becoming an "alternative solution" to CarPlay apps will take time to materialize.

Already, Rivian owners are increasingly less interested in CarPlay, according to Bensaid. He said that Rivian's internal statistics showed that more than 70% of customers wanted CarPlay when their vehicles first launched around five years ago, but he said a recent survey showed that figure is apparently less than 25% now.

"With the level of features that we have shipped to customers, with the level of end-to-end integration, with the level of convenience that we are bringing, CarPlay is, or Android Auto to that extent, is no longer the topic of discussion," he said.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tag: Rivian
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

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Top Rated Comments

A
aj8690
23 minutes ago at 09:53 am
His reasoning is not even valid. CarPlay doesn’t have to take over every pixel. There are plenty of cars that implement CarPlay next to their own interface.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
24 minutes ago at 09:52 am
Now that I've used CarPlay in my new car, I will never even consider a car without CarPlay.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
flyingember
27 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Read- we want to sell your data

They sell 0.2% of vehicles.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
isaiahmontoya
24 minutes ago at 09:52 am

On the latest episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast ('https://www.theverge.com/podcast/929940/rivian-wassym-bensaid-software-volkswagen-carplay-assistant-ai'), Rivian's software chief Wassym Bensaid explained why the EV maker still refuses to offer Apple CarPlay.



In short, Bensaid said Rivian does not want CarPlay to fully take over the software experience.

"The challenge with screen mirroring solutions is that they take over every single pixel in the car," he said.

Instead, Rivian prefers to offer its own interface with "end-to-end integration."

Bensaid added that "deep AI integration into the car" will eventually make the debate over offering CarPlay in vehicles "completely obsolete." He believes that Rivian owners will be able to access the core functionality of many apps through an AI agent, rather than needing to rely on CarPlay or Android Auto.

"I really believe that the way you interact with apps which are mono-threaded, single buttons, single icons, a lot of that will be now completely reshaped into a world where it will become an agentic integration that presents itself into a wholesome user experience to the user," Bensaid explained. However, he admitted that an AI agent becoming an "alternative solution" to CarPlay apps will take time to materialize.

Already, Rivian owners are increasingly less interested in CarPlay, according to Bensaid. He said that Rivian's internal statistics showed that more than 70% of customers wanted CarPlay when their vehicles first launched around five years ago, but he said a recent survey showed that figure is apparently less than 25% now.

"With the level of features that we have shipped to customers, with the level of end-to-end integration, with the level of convenience that we are bringing, CarPlay is, or Android Auto to that extent, is no longer the topic of discussion," he said.

Article Link: Rivian Explains Why CarPlay Debate Will Become 'Completely Obsolete' ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/05/28/rivian-software-chief-on-carplay/')
Good luck starting your own music service and map service. Woof.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
fmwiz
17 minutes ago at 09:59 am
This is incorrect: "The challenge with screen mirroring solutions is that they take over every single pixel in the car". In my BMW, CarPlay runs in a window with BMW elements in areas where CarPlay is not.

Same in my F-150; CarPlay takes over the top, with the bottom portion the Ford UI.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
22 minutes ago at 09:53 am
This will not end the debate. it just changes it, we don't want your version of "the thing" we want our choice of the "thing" one that we know will get updated every year, one that DOES take over every pixel of the cars display. Car manufactures keep thinking that they just need to make the interface a bit better and it'll be "just as good". That is not the issue, yes Rivian and Tesla are the closest to having the best in infotainment system. but no where near what CarPlay and AndroidAuto Offer. And the rest of the OEMs are so far behind they just need to stop trying.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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