Jon Stewart Confirms Apple Canceled Show: 'They Didn't Want Me to Say Things That Might Get Me in Trouble'

by

Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble.

problem jon stewart

I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it over at -- they call it Apple TV+. It's a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. But they decided ... they felt that they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.

Stewart's television show was canceled last October ahead of the launch of the third season, and rumors at the time suggested that he had run into "creative differences" with Apple executives. A report from The New York Times claimed that the disagreements were over some planned guests, show topics related to China, and topics related to artificial intelligence.

Stewart did not provide details on the specific things that he and Apple clashed over, but he has now validated the rumors over the reason why his ‌Apple TV+‌ series was canceled. Such a high profile cancelation could impact Apple's ability to get similar hosts for future projects, as there could be worries over Apple's level of control. Stewart's show explored current affairs "problems" and episodes featured everything from news in the national conversation to issues that were part of Stewart's advocacy work.

Apple canceled "The Problem with Jon Stewart" ahead of the 2024 election year. Stewart has decided to make a return to "The Daily Show," where he will appear every Monday night through the election cycle. His first return show airs tonight.

Stewart was the host of "The Daily Show" for more than 15 years, and he stepped down eight years ago to hand the reins over to Trevor Noah. Noah retired last year, and so the series has been looking for a new host.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
45 minutes ago at 11:30 am
He's going to be cracking on Apple and hosting tonights show using his Vision Pro avatar



Attachment Image
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
46 minutes ago at 11:29 am

Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble.
Apple ran out of courage.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McWetty Avatar
McWetty
39 minutes ago at 11:37 am

Apple ran out of courage.
They spent it all on removing the headphone jack.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
caliguy Avatar
caliguy
44 minutes ago at 11:31 am
To think that Apple would carry a political commentary show that is anything other than milquetoast and spineless.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
easy4lif Avatar
easy4lif
55 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Well, he’ll be on the daily show on Mondays, looking forward to that.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
51 minutes ago at 11:24 am
Apple doesn't have the appetite for a show that is going to inherently cause controversy and step on their considerable interests in China, most especially.

Frankly I'm surprised they tolerate cursing and sexual content on their other TV shows... might offend someone.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These 5 New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday February 10, 2024 7:05 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Read Full Article
Apple Vision Pro at Steve Jobs Theater

Apple Vision Pro Could Take Four Generations to Reach 'Ideal Form'

Sunday February 11, 2024 6:48 am PST by
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
Read Full Article435 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

Every iPhone 16 Rumor We've Covered So Far

Friday February 9, 2024 6:23 am PST by
With much of the tech industry's focus recently taken up by Apple's Vision Pro headset, you'd be forgiven for thinking that iPhone rumors have been few and far between over the last few months. Fortunately, that's not the case. Rumors and leaks about the iPhone 16 series continue to surface, and taken together, Apple's next-generation 2024 smartphone lineup looks like it could turn out to be a...
Read Full Article78 comments
visionOS design

Sketchy Rumor Says iOS 18 Will Have visionOS-Inspired Design Changes

Friday February 9, 2024 8:32 am PST by
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements, according to a rumor shared this week by Israeli website The Verifier. For example, the report claims that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu draws similarities to visionOS, the operating...
Read Full Article127 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Solve This Awkward Problem With Video Calls

Friday February 9, 2024 6:54 am PST by
With the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma updates last year, Apple introduced gesture-based reactions in video calling apps like FaceTime, Zoom, and Google Meet, allowing you to fill the screen with 3D effects. For example, you can hold two thumbs up to show fireworks on the screen, or make two peace signs with your hands to show confetti. Unfortunately, many users are unaware that this...
Read Full Article
apple watch series 9 display

Apple Investigating 'Ghost Touches' Issue Affecting Some Series 9 and Ultra 2 Watches

Saturday February 10, 2024 10:54 am PST by
In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple said it is "aware of" and "investigating" a touch-related issue affecting some Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 displays. "Some customers may report their Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 is experiencing false touches on their display," reads Apple's memo, obtained by MacRumors. Apple...
Read Full Article100 comments