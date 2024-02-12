Jon Stewart Confirms Apple Canceled Show: 'They Didn't Want Me to Say Things That Might Get Me in Trouble'

Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble.





I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it over at -- they call it Apple TV+. It's a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. But they decided ... they felt that they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.

Stewart's television show was canceled last October ahead of the launch of the third season, and rumors at the time suggested that he had run into "creative differences" with Apple executives. A report from The New York Times claimed that the disagreements were over some planned guests, show topics related to China, and topics related to artificial intelligence.

Stewart did not provide details on the specific things that he and Apple clashed over, but he has now validated the rumors over the reason why his ‌Apple TV+‌ series was canceled. Such a high profile cancelation could impact Apple's ability to get similar hosts for future projects, as there could be worries over Apple's level of control. Stewart's show explored current affairs "problems" and episodes featured everything from news in the national conversation to issues that were part of Stewart's advocacy work.

Apple canceled "The Problem with Jon Stewart" ahead of the 2024 election year. Stewart has decided to make a return to "The Daily Show," where he will appear every Monday night through the election cycle. His first return show airs tonight.

Stewart was the host of "The Daily Show" for more than 15 years, and he stepped down eight years ago to hand the reins over to Trevor Noah. Noah retired last year, and so the series has been looking for a new host.