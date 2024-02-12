Jon Stewart Confirms Apple Canceled Show: 'They Didn't Want Me to Say Things That Might Get Me in Trouble'
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble.
I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it over at -- they call it Apple TV+. It's a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. But they decided ... they felt that they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.
Stewart's television show was canceled last October ahead of the launch of the third season, and rumors at the time suggested that he had run into "creative differences" with Apple executives. A report from The New York Times claimed that the disagreements were over some planned guests, show topics related to China, and topics related to artificial intelligence.
Stewart did not provide details on the specific things that he and Apple clashed over, but he has now validated the rumors over the reason why his Apple TV+ series was canceled. Such a high profile cancelation could impact Apple's ability to get similar hosts for future projects, as there could be worries over Apple's level of control. Stewart's show explored current affairs "problems" and episodes featured everything from news in the national conversation to issues that were part of Stewart's advocacy work.
Apple canceled "The Problem with Jon Stewart" ahead of the 2024 election year. Stewart has decided to make a return to "The Daily Show," where he will appear every Monday night through the election cycle. His first return show airs tonight.
Stewart was the host of "The Daily Show" for more than 15 years, and he stepped down eight years ago to hand the reins over to Trevor Noah. Noah retired last year, and so the series has been looking for a new host.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
With much of the tech industry's focus recently taken up by Apple's Vision Pro headset, you'd be forgiven for thinking that iPhone rumors have been few and far between over the last few months. Fortunately, that's not the case. Rumors and leaks about the iPhone 16 series continue to surface, and taken together, Apple's next-generation 2024 smartphone lineup looks like it could turn out to be a...
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements, according to a rumor shared this week by Israeli website The Verifier. For example, the report claims that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu draws similarities to visionOS, the operating...
With the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma updates last year, Apple introduced gesture-based reactions in video calling apps like FaceTime, Zoom, and Google Meet, allowing you to fill the screen with 3D effects. For example, you can hold two thumbs up to show fireworks on the screen, or make two peace signs with your hands to show confetti. Unfortunately, many users are unaware that this...
In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple said it is "aware of" and "investigating" a touch-related issue affecting some Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 displays. "Some customers may report their Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 is experiencing false touches on their display," reads Apple's memo, obtained by MacRumors. Apple...
Top Rated Comments
Frankly I'm surprised they tolerate cursing and sexual content on their other TV shows... might offend someone.