'The Joe Rogan Experience' Returns to Apple Podcasts After 3-Year Hiatus

by

Following a three-year absence, the hugely popular and controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is back on Apple Podcasts after Spotify gave up exclusivity as part of a multiyear deal renewal with Rogan.

elon musk joe rogan

(Image credit: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rogan on Thursday said that "the podcast is now officially back on @apple. We should be back on @youtube with full episodes in the coming weeks."

Under the new deal, which is said to be worth up to $250 million, Rogan's show will be available on other content platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube. The move is part of Spotify's revised strategy to forego exclusive streaming rights in favor of broader distribution.

As part of the renewed deal, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, Spotify will handle distribution and ad sales for the podcast. Rogan will receive a guaranteed minimum fee from Spotify as well as a cut of advertising revenue.

"For more than three years, The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently been the No. 1 podcast across the globe," Spotify said when it announced the renewed deal last week. That accords with Edison Research's Q3 2023 survey of most listened-to podcasts, in which The Joe Rogan Experience ranked number 1 for the period. It was also the second most listened-to podcast for women 13 and older in the U.S., according to Edison.


Since launching in December 2009, Rogan's podcast has involved candid and varied discussions on topics like politics, health, and society. In recent years it has gained notoriety through Rogan's practice of inviting guests that hold extreme or unconventional views. The show has also faced significant criticism for spreading misinformation and giving a platform to divisive figures.

Tag: Apple Podcasts

Popular Stories

General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Preparing iOS 17.3.1 Update for iPhone

Monday February 5, 2024 3:51 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
Read Full Article51 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Sunday February 4, 2024 8:56 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Read Full Article134 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Update in iPhone's History

Tuesday February 6, 2024 12:32 pm PST by
iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," wrote Gurman, in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter last week. Gurman said he plans to share more details...
Read Full Article
macbook pro bb cyber

Apple Now Selling Refurbished 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

Wednesday February 7, 2024 4:51 pm PST by
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 launch date. Pricing on the refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro models starts at $1,359, a $240 discount off of the original $1,599 starting price. As of right now, Apple appears to be offering only MacBook Pro models with the ...
Read Full Article48 comments
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

OLED iPad Pro Price Hikes May Be Lower Than Early Reports Suggested

Tuesday February 6, 2024 3:52 am PST by
Apple's price increases for its upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays could be up to $160, which is substantially lower than early reports have predicted, claims DigiTimes. Apple's current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display starts at $1,099. Previous reports have claimed that the pricing for the next-generation 11-inch ‌OLED ‌iPad‌ ...
Read Full Article135 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Colors

Apple Testing Slim Camera Bump Design for Base Model iPhone 16

Tuesday February 6, 2024 2:38 pm PST by
Over the course of the last few months, Apple has been experimenting with different camera bump designs for the standard iPhone 16 models. We outlined three of Apple's prototype designs back in December, but now Apple has shifted focus once again. Apple's latest prototype features a vertical camera arrangement with a pill-shaped raised surface, and we've created a series of mockups based...
Read Full Article118 comments