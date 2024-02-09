'The Joe Rogan Experience' Returns to Apple Podcasts After 3-Year Hiatus

Following a three-year absence, the hugely popular and controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is back on Apple Podcasts after Spotify gave up exclusivity as part of a multiyear deal renewal with Rogan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rogan on Thursday said that "the podcast is now officially back on @apple. We should be back on @youtube with full episodes in the coming weeks."

Under the new deal, which is said to be worth up to $250 million, Rogan's show will be available on other content platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube. The move is part of Spotify's revised strategy to forego exclusive streaming rights in favor of broader distribution.

As part of the renewed deal, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, Spotify will handle distribution and ad sales for the podcast. Rogan will receive a guaranteed minimum fee from Spotify as well as a cut of advertising revenue.

"For more than three years, The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently been the No. 1 podcast across the globe," Spotify said when it announced the renewed deal last week. That accords with Edison Research's Q3 2023 survey of most listened-to podcasts, in which The Joe Rogan Experience ranked number 1 for the period. It was also the second most listened-to podcast for women 13 and older in the U.S., according to Edison.

Since launching in December 2009, Rogan's podcast has involved candid and varied discussions on topics like politics, health, and society. In recent years it has gained notoriety through Rogan's practice of inviting guests that hold extreme or unconventional views. The show has also faced significant criticism for spreading misinformation and giving a platform to divisive figures.