Apple Releases iOS 17.3.1 With Fix for Text Bug

by

Apple today released iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1, minor updates for the iOS 17 and iPadOS operating systems that were released in September 2023. iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1 comes a few weeks after Apple released iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection.

iOS 17
iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the update includes a fix for a bug that could cause text to unexpectedly duplicate or overlap while typing.

Top Rated Comments

dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
13 minutes ago at 10:32 am

7 days from now, expect older versions to be no longer signed, can no longer downgrade...
As it should
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

