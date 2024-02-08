Apple Releases iOS 17.3.1 With Fix for Text Bug

Apple today released iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1, minor updates for the iOS 17 and iPadOS operating systems that were released in September 2023. iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1 comes a few weeks after Apple released iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection.



iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the update includes a fix for a bug that could cause text to unexpectedly duplicate or overlap while typing.