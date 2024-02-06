Webex App Now Available for Apple Vision Pro

by

Cisco today announced the launch of a Webex video conferencing app designed for the Apple Vision Pro. The app is designed to provide an immersive meeting experience that fills the space around the user.

webex vision pro
The Webex app supports Personas, allowing Vision Pro wearers to have a visual representation of themselves in video calls while wearing the headset, and it also works with spatial audio.


Webex for Apple Vision Pro takes full advantage of the powerful capabilities built natively into visionOS. After joining a Webex meeting, you can arrange individual participant videos and a separate shared content window that scale to life-size with intuitive pinch and drag gestures. You can use the infinite canvas of Apple Vision Pro to resize and re-arrange these windows, enabling you to collaborate without being bound by a fixed screen. Your persona is a dynamic, natural representation of your face and hand movements that allows others to see you in Webex while you're wearing Apple Vision Pro. With these flexible layouts, multitasking has never been better.

Webex features such as AI background noise removal, real-time translations, closed captions, and live polling are integrated into the app. Meetings can be transferred between the Vision Pro and the Mac or the iPhone by opening up the Webex app and tapping the join button.

Webex can be downloaded from the App Store on ‌Apple Vision Pro‌.

Top Rated Comments

acgmph Avatar
acgmph
58 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
And again, no other participant is wearing AVP and no personas in these demos & marketing materials.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
36 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
Imagine spending $4000 on a device designed to keep people away and then using it to communicate with them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
49 minutes ago at 01:43 pm

And again, no other participant is wearing AVP and no personas in these demos & marketing materials.
That's the only thing I wanted to see when I played the video... Alas.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlastorKatriona Avatar
AlastorKatriona
30 minutes ago at 02:03 pm

Imagine spending $4000 on a device designed to keep people away and then using it to communicate with them.
Imagine joining a business meeting with a persona.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdriftmeyer Avatar
mdriftmeyer
25 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
This demo shows your point of view with the Apple Vision Pro in use and how enhanced the organization and large scale conferencing can happen within your field of view w/o the need for an 80" Flat Panel Wall Display.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spaxxedout Avatar
spaxxedout
46 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
I’ve been using it. It’s solid, but hoping they add messaging. You can’t even do messages from the web app and it’s crucial.

I would certainly not do a persona in a meeting yet. Too distracting. But chat would be great.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Sunday February 4, 2024 8:56 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Read Full Article110 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Will Feature These 8 New Apps

Friday February 2, 2024 9:36 am PST by
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024. The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles,...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Preparing iOS 17.3.1 Update for iPhone

Monday February 5, 2024 3:51 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
Read Full Article50 comments
Apple Vision Pro Internals 1

iFixit Shares Apple Vision Pro Teardown

Saturday February 3, 2024 2:40 pm PST by
The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a written teardown and video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the mixed reality headset. iFixit's disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be...
Read Full Article147 comments
Vision Pro Airplane

Videos: Apple Vision Pro Tested for Work, Gaming, Flying, and Sports

Monday February 5, 2024 7:08 am PST by
Apple Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and there are already several YouTube videos that demonstrate using the headset for remote work, gaming, in-flight entertainment, watching sports, and more. We have rounded up these videos below. If you want to experience the Vision Pro for yourself, you can book an appointment for a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on...
Read Full Article127 comments